Nigeria: Northern Democrats Demands Swift Arrest, Prosecution of Culprits

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) have called on the federal and Edo State governments to ensure an immediate transparent and impartial investigation into the killing of 16 travellers from Northern Nigeria in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo State.

The northern democrats while condemning the killings which it described as heinous and barbaric, demanded a swift arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this criminal act, including those who incited, participated in or failed to prevent it.

While it noted that stronger measures must be instituted against mob justice across the country to stop a repeat of such barbarity, it advocated adequate compensation and support for the families of the victims, as well as medical care for the survivors of last Friday's incident.

The northern group said the senseless act of mob violence, fueled by ignorance and lawlessness, is an affront to the fundamental principles of justice, human dignity and national unity.

LND spokesperson, Dr. Ladan Salihu, said it is deeply troubling that in a country governed by laws, innocent citizens were profiled, falsely accused and brutally murdered in broad daylight - without investigation, without trial and without intervention from the appropriate authorities.

"The gruesome manner in which these Nigerians were slaughtered, their bodies burned and their dignity desecrated is beyond horrifying. And this is not the first time such atrocities are committed in Edo state against northerners."

Ladan, in a statement, said it is a stark reminder of the dangerous rise of ethnic profiling, mob injustice and the total breakdown of law and order in certain parts of the nation.

"The LND calls on the Federal Government, the Edo State Government and all security agencies to, as a matter of utmost urgency, conduct a thorough and swift investigation into this atrocity.

"The perpetrators - both those who carried out this barbarism and those who incited it - must be arrested, prosecuted and made to face the full weight of the law. Anything short of this will amount to a grievous failure of governance and justice."

Underscoring it's demands, the northern group said "An immediate, transparent and impartial investigation into the killings, with the full involvement of relevant security agencies and human rights organizations;

"The swift arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this criminal act, including those who incited, participated in or failed to prevent it.

"Stronger measures against mob justice across the country, ensuring that such barbarity never repeats itself;

"Adequate compensation and support for the families of the victims, as well as medical care for the survivors."

The LND spokesman however called on all northerners to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands, adding that Violence must not beget violence.

"We must not allow the actions of a lawless mob to push our nation further into division and chaos. Instead, we must trust in the institutions of justice, while holding the government accountable to its duty to protect all Nigerians, regardless of region, tribe or religion."

He further stated that the killings are not just a tragedy for the North but for Nigeria, adding that Nigerians must all rise as a people and demand an end to the impunity that allows innocent lives to be taken in such a cruel and inhumane manner.

"The time for action is now. Justice for the victims is not negotiable," the group stressed.