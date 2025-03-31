Zimbabwe: Police Break Up Flash Protest at Robert Mugabe Square

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have dispersed a group of protesters who had gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, also known as Freedom Square, Harare to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Despite being dispersed, the protesters appear to be using Freedom Square as a focal point. They keep returning soon after being chased away by the police, creating a cat-and-mouse situation.

One of the protesters, identified as Memory, vowed not to leave the area until the protest she came for was complete.

“If it means I’m dying here today, let it be. We want our country to be fixed. We can’t continue like this,” she declared forcefully.

Another protester, an elderly woman, stated that President Mnangagwa must leave office, arguing that he had failed to address economic challenges and corruption.

“He wants to rule until 2030, doing what exactly? Corruption is everywhere. Our economy has collapsed. He must go now,” she said.

Despite the police presence, the protesters are steadily trickling back to Robert Mugabe Square.