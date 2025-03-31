Zimbabwe Remains Peaceful

Zimbabwe remains calm despite calls for protests today, with the police assuring citizens that there is no unrest in the country.

In a statement on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said officers are conducting patrols to maintain order, urging the public to go about their daily activities without fear.

"The ZRP assures the public that the situation in the country is peaceful. As police officers conduct patrols, the public should feel free to embark on their day-to-day activities," the statement reads.

There has beem no reports of disturbances across the country.

Authorities have warned against any unauthorised demonstrations, citing the need to maintain public order.

More updates to follow.