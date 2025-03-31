Liberia: Kuoh Launches $25,000 Scholarship for Liberian Students in Rwanda

31 March 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Kigali — The Liberian student community in Rwanda is celebrating a newfound sense of hope and inspiration thanks to a remarkable gesture by businessman and FC Fassell CEO, Cassell Anthony Kuoh.

During the fourth-anniversary celebration of the Liberian Students Association of Rwanda (LIBSAR) on Friday, March 28, 2025, Mr. Kuoh not only served as the keynote speaker but also unveiled a five-year, $25,000 scholarship program to assist Liberian students pursuing education in Rwanda.

The event, held by LIBSAR's Nyanza Chapter, recognized Mr. Kuoh's extraordinary contributions with the prestigious "LIBSAR Hero Award," a testament to his unwavering support and commitment to Liberian students abroad. The award acknowledges his exceptional generosity, resilience, and determination to uplift his fellow Liberians through education.

In his keynote address, Mr. Kuoh shared his vision for empowering students in challenging circumstances. To support this vision, he announced an annual $5,000 scholarship initiative, set to run for five years. Additionally, he presented an immediate cash donation of $3,000 to help meet urgent financial needs and further solidify his commitment to the student community.

As part of his contributions to the Liberian student community in the East African nation, he donated twenty pairs of boots, two sets of jerseys, twenty footballs, and an instant tuition aid of $325.

Mr. Kuoh emphasized, "The intention behind this scholarship is to support Liberian students who are striving to acquire quality education in a foreign country under challenging circumstances. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and I am committed to being a part of that journey."

He encouraged the students to prioritize their education as a foundation for overcoming future obstacles, expressing appreciation for the honor of being invited as their guest speaker.

His generosity comes at a critical time for many Liberian students in Rwanda, some of whom were sent abroad by former political representatives but have since struggled to sustain their education due to financial challenges. The scholarship program is set to restore hope, strengthen aspirations, and foster academic excellence within the community.

LIBSAR expressed heartfelt gratitude for Mr. Kuoh's contributions, describing his efforts as a beacon of hope and a source of empowerment for Liberian students navigating life abroad.

