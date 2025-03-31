Liberia: University of Liberia Condemns Vandalization of LFA Headquarters

The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan, has condemned the destructive and vandalizing activities carried out at the Liberia Football Association (LFA) headquarters by some members of the campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP).

On behalf of the University Administration, Dr. Maparyan said that every time students step off the UL campus and engage in misconduct, it tarnishes the university's reputation and complicates its mission to provide quality education.

Dr. Maparyan described the incident as particularly ironic, noting that she was in a peaceful, productive, and informative meeting with members of SUP on the UL Capitol Hill campus at the same time the destructive acts were taking place at the LFA.

"I think the LFA situation is very concerning, both for us as the University of Liberia family and for the wider society. While that situation was unfolding at the LFA, I was literally having my first sit-down meeting with members of SUP," said Dr. Maparyan.

"During the meeting, I emphasized the importance of reducing violence associated with protests and how disruptive it is to the university's educational mission," she added.

According to Dr. Maparyan, the students present at the meeting seemed to share her concerns. However, she pointed out the painful irony that such an incident occurred just as they were discussing the importance of peaceful dialogue.

Regarding the Liberia National Police's (LNP) response to the situation, Dr. Maparyan acknowledged the police's jurisdiction and expressed her support for law enforcement efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's crucial to differentiate between jurisdictions when it comes to enforcing rules. However, should any university rules be violated, I am prepared to take action once the names are provided. Our university has three levels of disciplinary actions: warning, suspension, and expulsion," she stated.

Dr. Maparyan assured that any disciplinary measures taken by the university would follow a fair investigative process to ensure due process for the students involved. Depending on the severity of the situation, she warned that suspension or expulsion could be applied.

"Right now, I'm issuing a verbal warning. We are taking these matters seriously. While some may claim ignorance of the student handbook, that doesn't negate the existence of our university policies. They are in place and must be followed," she cautioned.

Recently, a group of students believed to be members of SUP attacked the LFA headquarters, demanding the resignation of Mustapha I. Raji, the LFA President.