Liberia: Orange Liberia Opens $120k Digital Club Center At Tubman University

Monrovia — In an effort to create employment opportunities through digital transformation, Orange Liberia, in observance of its one million Orange Money customer service milestone, unveiled a one hundred twenty thousand United States Dollar ($120,000.00) Orange Digital Club Center at the William V. S. Tubman University on Friday, March 28, 2025, on the main campus of the university.

During the official inauguration ceremony of the Orange Digital Center Club at Tubman University, Mr. Zaza Mulbah, Senior Manager of the Orange Digital Center, described the event as a significant milestone not only for Orange Liberia and Tubman University but also for the future of young people in Harper, Maryland County, and Liberia as a whole.

"Standing here today as both the Senior Manager of the Orange Digital Center and the Project Manager for this initiative fills me with immense pride and gratitude as we officially launch and inaugurate the Orange Digital Center Club at this esteemed institution," Mulbah said. "This achievement has been characterized by dedication, collaboration, and unwavering commitment. We stand here to witness the realization of that vision."

According to him, the project is a testament to the power of partnership, which could not have been possible without the collective effort and support of numerous individuals, departments, and partners. Mulbah applauded and acknowledged those who have been instrumental in turning this vision into a reality.

Furthermore, Mulbah expressed gratitude to GIZ and the Orange Foundation for their invaluable support. He also praised the vision and commitment of Mr. Marius Yao, CEO of Orange Liberia, for his dedication to digital empowerment in Liberia. Mulbah also acknowledged the collaboration of Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of Tubman University, in making the project a success. He emphasized that the passion and expertise of both institutions were the driving force behind this achievement.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are not just opening doors today; we are initiating a movement driven by innovation, opportunities, and a strong commitment to digital empowerment for young Liberian students," Mulbah continued. "This second Orange Digital Center Club at Tubman University, established in strong collaboration with the university's leadership, represents a significant step toward a digitally inclusive future for our nation."

Mulbah highlighted the center's extended scope, offering additional resources such as a vibrant co-working space, a functional coding school, and a FabLab. He noted that this comprehensive approach would provide free, high-quality training in essential digital skills, directly benefiting talented students and young people from the southeastern region.

"The digital club is more than just a training facility. It is a space where academic learning is enhanced, digital capabilities are strengthened, and career pathways are forged," he added. "It will serve as a platform for students and young professionals to connect with industry leaders, gain practical knowledge, and contribute to Liberia's digital economy."

Mulbah underscored that this investment reflects Orange Liberia's commitment to providing the resources necessary for success. He noted that the renovation and procurement of equipment cost Orange Liberia $120,000. He also pointed out that the center is not exclusively for Tubman University students but is accessible to the community and the entire southeastern region for digital learning.

In a special remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Liberia, Mr. Marius Yao, described the launch of the Orange Digital Club Center as a reaffirmation of Orange Liberia's commitment to fostering digital inclusion, driving innovation, and empowering the youth of Liberia.

"This initiative aligns with the Liberian government's digital vision. The Orange Digital Center represents a strategic investment in the country's future," Yao said. "The center is designed to equip young Liberians with digital skills, tools, and resources. We believe that the future of this country rests in the hands of its youth, and we are proud to contribute meaningfully to their development and empowerment."

Yao further noted that this initiative is part of Orange's broader vision to become Liberia's leading multi-service operator and a partner of choice for digital, financial, energy, and social inclusion initiatives while upholding ethical and environmental responsibility.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of Tubman University, expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude to Orange Liberia for its support and collaboration in realizing the project. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the proper security and management of the investment provided by Orange Liberia.

For his part, Maryland County Superintendent Henry B. Cole Jr. described the occasion as a monumental achievement and encouraged residents, university students, and the entire region to cherish and make good use of the modern digital club. He highlighted Maryland County's status as the educational hub of southeastern Liberia and emphasized that the establishment of the digital lab was well-placed.

The program brought together students, faculty, staff of Tubman University, and numerous community members from across Maryland County. The project aims to transform the lives of young Liberians in Maryland County and the southeastern region through entrepreneurial enterprises and digital empowerment.