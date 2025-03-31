Nigeria: Don't Fall for It! Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote Is Not Giving Away Money Via This Dubious Link

Don't fall for it! Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is not giving away money via this dubious link

IN SHORT: While Nigerian business exec Aliko Dangote is one of Africa's richest people, he is not associated with the "N100,000 Dangote Grant FOR All Citizens". Don't trust social media posts claiming otherwise, and don't click on suspicious-looking links.

A post circulating on Facebook in Nigeria encourages users to apply for a "N100,000 Dangote Grant" via the attached link.

The 4 March 2025 post promises "instant payouts" and claims the "application closes soon".

It features a graphic with an image of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and a short form asking for the user's full name, bank account number and phone number.

Dangote heads the Dangote Group, a dominant cement producer and West Africa's largest conglomerate, operating in 17 countries. In 2024, Forbes listed him as Africa's richest man for the 13th year in a row.

Other posts promoting this "grant" can be found here, here and here.

But is this true? We checked.

It's a scam

We noticed that the posts lacked crucial details, such as the exact closing date for applications. They also said the grant was for "all citizens" instead of specifying who was eligible for it. We would expect a legitimate initiative from Dangote to contain this information to avoid confusion.

We also noticed that some users commented on the posts with their personal and banking information. Scammers could steal this information and use it to commit fraud.

It's highly unlikely that Dangote would launch such a programme without making an official announcement. We searched the Dangote Group's official website and verified social media pages for such an initiative and came up empty.

The link attached to the post led us to a website with the headline: "Congratulations, claim this. For serious Nigerians only." We were asked to choose the amount we wanted to apply for between N50,000, N100,000 and N500,000.

We chose the N100,000 option and clicked on the "submit application" button. This led us to another webpage about "Australia Visa Sponsorship: Eligibility, Application & Skilled Pathway Options (2025/2026)". Such Facebook posts aim to direct traffic to unrelated websites that could profit financially from site visits.

Don't be scammed. The claim of a "Dangote grant for all citizens" in Nigeria is false.

