Liberia: Huge Consignment of Japanese Donated Rice Arrives

A huge shipment of Japanese donated rice, totaling 2,640 metric tons, has arrived in the country, the government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed.

The rice will be monetized under the Japanese Grant Commodity Program to bolster the government's socio-economic initiatives, Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said in a statement on Sunday. The consignment, which reached Monrovia's Freeport on the MV Adalady on March 28, 2025, is set to be distributed for commercial sale at Fouta Corporation, Northwest, and United Commodities Inc.--two leading rice importers in the country.

The government has established wholesale and retail prices of US$15.75 and US$16.50, respectively, for the Japanese donated rice-urging the public to report any instances of rice being sold above these regulated prices to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Inspectorate Division or the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund Secretariat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent exploitation and ensure fair pricing.

"The general public is advised to report anyone selling the Japanese donated rice above its stipulated prices to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Inspectorate Division or the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund Secretarial at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for quick intervention to eschew further profiteering and cheating," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

Proceeds generated from the rice sales, according to the government, will be allocated towards socio-economic projects not covered in the national budget.

The Liberian government extends its gratitude to the Japanese government for its continuous support of Liberia's socioeconomic development programs.

The Government of Japan in June last year also donated a consignment of assorted rice weighing 3,294 metric tons to Liberia, valued at over 300 million Japanese yen, which is equivalent to US$1.5 million. This grant commodity, part of the Japanese KR Food Aid program.

The Japanese Food Assistance Program was recently a subject of controversy when Steve Flahn Paye, the project coordinator, raised serious concerns about alleged procurement violations and undue interference by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the leadership of Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

Speaking on OK FM's Morning Rush program on Monday, March 10, 2025, Flahn-Paye alleged that under the leadership of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, there has been "unprecedented interference" in the management of the grant.

According to him, the Ministry has attempted to undermine the Secretariat's authority in overseeing the rice grant's bidding and evaluation processes.

"Of late, we have been receiving some unprecedented interference under the leadership of Minister Beysolow," Flahn-Paye said. "First, they wrote to the Embassy of Japan stating that what we do should be handled through the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration."

But Flahn-Paye comments were swiftly rebuffed by the Japanese Embassy in Liberia, noting that his comments do not represent the Japanese government and its people.

The embassy, in a communication addressed to Paye and dated March 11, 2025, warned the Project Coordinator against making claims that are misleading and damaging to the reputation of Japan's long-standing relationship with Liberia.

Japanese Ambassador Yoshimoto Hiroshi emphasized that the embassy maintains a neutral stance on Liberia's internal affairs.