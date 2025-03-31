Liberia: Sci Concludes African Mayors Leadership, Dev't Confab in Bong

In order to enhance the effectiveness of Mayors in Liberia, Sister Cities International (SCI), in collaboration with the Liberia Mayors Council, has concluded a three-day African Mayors Leadership and Development Conference in Gbarnga, Bong County.

SCI is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that facilitates partnerships between communities within the United States and other countries by establishing sister-city relationships.

Madam Effua McGowan, the Country Representative for Sister Cities International said the conference was intended to develop strategies and provide networking opportunities for Mayors in Liberia.

She further noted that the conference will help to create and strengthen partnerships between Mayors in Liberia and Mayors in other countries around the world, something she believes will enhance city management and development across Liberia.

The conference, according to Madam Effua McGowan, was centered on leadership effectiveness, networking, community engagement, and the sharing of best practices.

Madam McGowan stressed that Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 to assist American mayors by offering support and facilitating partnerships with cities around the world.

"This conference seeks to strengthen these ties and create a platform for mutual growth and exchange of ideas," she added.

The Sister Cities International Representative, at the same time, said each of the mayors will build their profile, something she said will help, in making recommendations to other Mayors for assistance.

However, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh, Sister Cities International Operation for Liberia, emphasized that the conference provided valuable insights into urban development, especially with the knowledge the mayors got from the conference.

The former Bong County Health Team Officer described the conference as an eye-opener for the mayors to enhance their work.

She underscored that the conference is important in buttressing government efforts on the decentralization of empowering municipal governments with full authority and skills.

Dr. Blapooh believes the conference was a crucial platform for Mayors and city leaders to brainstorm and strategize for the betterment of cities across Liberia, highlighting the importance of collaboration and community-driven solutions in addressing urban challenges.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Mayors Council of Liberia, Gallah Varpilah of Gbarnga, lauded SCI for the collaboration and knowledge sharing, adding that it will enhance the work of the Mayors in the Country.

The Gbarnga City Mayor said the conference will help strengthen and foster leadership effectiveness and promote coordination among Mayors in Liberia and Mayors around the world.

Mr. Varpilah said the mayor-Council of Liberia is looking forward to mutual support and partnership from other cities.

He expressed gratitude to Sister Cities International for bringing together Mayors from across the country to discuss strategies for improving urban development.

Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris emphasized the importance of fostering a cooperative relationship between Mayors and their Superintendents throughout Liberia.

She urged the mayors to collaborate closely with their Superintendents in order to achieve more effective governance in their cities.

The Bong County Superintendent pointed out that a strong working relationship with their Superintendents could help to expedite processes and enhance the delivery of services within the various communities.

She stressed that Mayors should view their Superintendents as their supervisors, highlighting that respecting this hierarchy is crucial for effective administration.

Furthermore, she noted that some Mayors have been reluctant to follow the guidance of their Superintendents, which she deemed detrimental.

Norris underscored the necessity of unity and collaboration in local governance, advocating for a more coordinated approach to serve the needs of the citizens in Bong County and beyond.

Participants of the three-day conference thanked Sister Cities International for organizing such an important conference.

They vowed to use the knowledge and skills acquired widely for the betterment of their various Cities. The three-day conference was held under the theme: "Building Bridges, Developing Strategies and Networking."

Meanwhile, SCI awarded certificates to the Mayors for their participation.