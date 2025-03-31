Liberia: Nafaa Donates Fisheries Facilities to UL

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority of Liberia (NaFAA) transferred two newly constructed buildings to the University of Liberia's College of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The facilities were made possible as a result of assistance from the World Bank.

This handover event, which took place over the weekend, marked a significant advancement in fisheries and aquaculture education, providing improved facilities to enhance academic excellence and industry-specific training opportunities.

NaFAA Acting Director General, Cyrus Saygbe, reiterated at the official ceremony that the government's commitment to reinforcing the country's fisheries sector through higher education, collaboration, and sustainable management.

He indicated that the initiative is a crucial step toward empowering future fisheries professionals and achieving sustainable development goals in Liberia.

"The overarching goal of the fisheries sector is clear and urgent: to sustainably manage and economically empower our fisheries to not only meet the needs of today but to provide for generations yet unborn," he said.

He stressed the importance of managing Liberia's fisheries sector sustainably, thereby ensuring a long-term economic dividend for future generations.

"We are here today because we recognized that the key to sustaining this vision is equipping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and practitioners with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to drive progress."

The NaFAA boss noted that in achieving this, the government has outlined essential operational actions that include promoting an improved institutional and legislative framework for fisheries management, fostering adaptive research, facilitating community and stakeholder participation in both capture and culture-based fisheries management, and strengthening regional and international cooperation.

Alongside this, Saygbe said, "We have focused on the development of monitoring, control, and surveillance capabilities, as well as improving fish quality and value-added technologies to enhance economic returns. Today's occasion--the completion of these remarkable academic facilities--marks a significant step in realizing these goals."

Saygbe acknowledged the substantial role the World Bank has played in supporting NaFAA, providing valuable partnerships and tangible infrastructure to enhance the country's fisheries sector.

In addition to the new facilities, NaFAA plans to undertake reconstruction projects at the Klay Hatchery and improvements at the Roberts sport fish landing site to further strengthen operational efficiency and sustainability.

The introduction of the Fisheries Management Information System (FIMS) will streamline licensing processes, minimize revenue discrepancies, and enhance stakeholder engagement in fisheries operations.

The FIMS system will also allow for real-time tracking of applications and create a more efficient and transparent environment for all stakeholders.

"We expect that this will revolutionize fisheries data collection and management, positioning Liberia as a one-stop-shop for up-to-date information on the sector," he said while disclosing the introduction of NaFAA's Open House initiative in the coming months that would provide an opportunity for the media and the public to engage directly with NaFAA's management as well as technical teams and learn more about our work.

The collaboration between NaFAA, the University of Liberia, and the World Bank demonstrates a collective dedication to advancing fisheries education and sustainable economic development in Liberia.

Dr. Layli Marpanyan, President of the University of Liberia, expressed gratitude for the new facilities and emphasized their importance in nurturing the next generation of fisheries professionals.

This partnership signifies a significant milestone for the University of Liberia and Liberia as a whole, paving the way for innovative research, education, and policy development in the fisheries sector, she said-adding that the facilities will serve as a valuable resource for students, faculty, and researchers to drive socioeconomic growth and marine resource management in Liberia.

"This facility will serve as a beacon of knowledge, training future generations of fisheries professionals, scientists, and policymakers who will drive the sustainable development of Liberia's vast marine resources," she said.

She urged the faculty, students, and researchers to seize the opportunity with dedication and innovation. She also challenged them to leverage the platform to generate knowledge, develop sustainable fisheries policies, and foster regional collaboration that will position Liberia as a leader in fisheries education and marine resource management.

In alignment with the World Bank's commitment to supporting sustainable fisheries sectors, Mr. Stefano Curto, the bank's Lead Economist for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, noted the importance of technical expertise in building a successful and resilient fishery sector that contributes to economic growth and enhances livelihoods in Liberia.

"We are pleased to partner with the University of Liberia and the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority to build an institution that provides the technical know-how necessary for a successful and sustainable fishery sector that can play a crucial role in the Liberian economy and help improve the livelihoods of the Liberian people."

Meanwhile, the new Fisheries & Aquaculture College at the University of Liberia aims to serve as a hub for academic excellence and hands-on learning, fostering innovation and promoting sustainable practices within Liberia's marine and aquaculture sectors.