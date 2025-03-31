Liberia, China Sign Technical Bilateral Cooperation Agreement

The Government of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have officially signed a bilateral agreement for technical cooperation. The agreement, signed on Friday, March 28, 2025, aims to enhance mutual collaboration in various sectors through the implementation of projects agreed upon by both governments, with a focus on promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and development in Liberia.

During the signing ceremony, Yin Chengwu, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement and highlighted its importance in strengthening the ties between the two nations. He noted that the agreement is designed to facilitate projects that will be implemented following friendly consultations, reinforcing the shared goal of achieving sustainable development and promoting a prosperous future for Liberia.

Ambassador Yin emphasized that the agreement aligns with the principles of equality, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, which are central to the recent commitments made at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, as advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also highlighted its compatibility with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), championed by Liberia's President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. According to Ambassador Yin, this agreement serves the broad interests of both governments and their peoples.

For her part, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Liberian government, conveyed the gratitude of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the people of Liberia. She emphasized that the agreement would further strengthen the existing ties between Liberia and China and significantly contribute to Liberia's economic development. Foreign Minister Nyanti stated that the signing of the agreement was both timely and essential, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to the cooperation between the two nations.

"This agreement will be fully utilized for its intended purpose, benefiting the government and people of Liberia. On behalf of President Boakai and the Liberian people, I express our deepest appreciation to the government and people of China. We are confident that this cooperation will lead to tangible improvements in our country's development," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated.

Foreign Minister Nyanti also reiterated Liberia's commitment to the One China policy, assuring China of Liberia's continued support in the bilateral relationship. She praised the cooperation between the two nations, which has already yielded significant positive outcomes, and committed to further strengthening ties during her tenure as Foreign Minister.

"This signing ceremony today marks a significant milestone in our bilateral cooperation, and we are deeply thankful for the various projects that the government of China has supported in Liberia. We look forward to continued collaboration to achieve the shared goals of development and prosperity," Foreign Minister Nyanti intoned.

The technical bilateral cooperation agreement represents a renewed commitment to fostering stronger relations between Liberia and China, with both nations looking forward to enhanced collaboration across multiple sectors in the years to come.