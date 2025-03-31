Liberia: GTMS Celebrates Eid-Al-Fitr With Liberian Muslims

As Muslims in Liberia celebrated Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday, March 30, Global Tracking Maritime Solution (GTMS) demonstrated its solidarity with the Islamic community by distributing essential food items over the weekend.

The donation benefited two major mosques: the Liberian Islamic Unity Foundation (LIUF) Mosque in Fish Market and the United Islamic Mosque of Liberia (UIML) in the Freeport community.

GTMS, a maritime service company specializing in digital platform systems to facilitate and secure revenue for ports and customs worldwide, extended this humanitarian gesture as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the company's Managing Director, Madam Aminata Bangura, GTMS Training Consultant and Government Focus Person, Ivan Tumba, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Liberia and fostering strong relationships with its people.

"Today, we are here from Global Tracking Maritime Solution (GTMS). I am here with Mr. Abubakar, one of our managers. We are just doing our part during this sacred period of Ramadan to contribute to Liberia and help the country move forward," Tumba stated.

He continued, "As you observe your fast, we want to be remembered as a company that cares for this nation. We pray for peace, happiness, and successful businesses in Liberia. We also ask that you keep GTMS in your prayers. We pray that our relationship with the government remains cordial, our relationship with the Liberian people remains strong, and our relationship with you, as a religious community, continues to grow."

Tumba highlighted that GTMS recognized the importance of this period for Muslims and sought to make a meaningful impact through their donation.

"We heard that you will be breaking your fast on Sunday, so we wanted to stop by with our own little contribution to ensure that, as the fast progresses, you continue to remember us in your prayers. That is why we are here today," he added.

The donated items included bags of rice, gallons of Argo oil, and bags of onions--essential items for breaking the fast. Tumba assured the Muslim community that this was just the beginning of GTMS's efforts to give back to Liberia.

"As we embark on our operations in Liberia, which have just begun, we are confident that next year we will be able to do even more. Please keep us in your prayers as we move forward," he stated.

Tumba also conveyed a message from GTMS Managing Director Aminata Bangura, who was unable to attend due to international engagements.

"She extends her greetings and would have loved to be here in person. However, due to prior commitments, she could not make it. We hope that on her next visit to Liberia, she will personally come and speak to you all," he assured.

He further reiterated that GTMS's commitment extended beyond food donations.

"This is not just about food. Even if the mosque needs assistance in other areas, we encourage you to reach out to us. We will do our best to provide support. Our goal is to help the central government alleviate some of the challenges faced in Liberia," Tumba said.

GTMS's philanthropic efforts are not limited to Monrovia. The company plans to extend its corporate social responsibility initiatives to other parts of the country, including Grand Bassa, Greenville, and Harper.

"Our presence in Liberia is to help the government address national challenges. This is just the beginning. When our Managing Director visits the country, we will ensure that our corporate social responsibility positively impacts the lives of the Liberian people," Tumba promised.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the United Islamic Mosque of Liberia (UIML), Deputy Imam Mohammed Saidu expressed gratitude for the company's generosity.

"Thank you very much. We appreciate your presence and generosity towards our mosque. We are grateful and pray to Allah to bless our country, protect our leaders, and shield us from any calamities. Your contribution, no matter how small it may seem to you, is significant in the eyes of Allah. May Allah reward you, promote you, and grant you a long life," Imam Saidu said.

Similarly, Chief Imam Osman Jalloh of the Fish Market Mosque, speaking through his spokesperson, Kalilu Jalloh, expressed deep appreciation for GTMS's outreach.

"The Imam said we are all grateful to Almighty God for this day. We are happy not just because you brought something, but because out of all the mosques in Monrovia, you chose to come here. That alone is a blessing," Jalloh stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He continued, "We also want to thank the government of Liberia for the peace and religious tolerance we enjoy. The way we are treated in this country is a testament to that tolerance, and we are grateful."

Jalloh further emphasized the importance of solidarity and unity among all Liberians, regardless of religious affiliation.

"The company that brought this donation to us, you may consider it little, but to think about us and visit us means a lot. We appreciate that. We pray for continued peace, and we urge everyone to remember that we are all Liberians--Muslim or Christian, we are one people," he said.

The donation by GTMS during Eid-al-Fitr reinforces the company's commitment to not only conducting business in Liberia but also playing an active role in supporting communities. As it continues to expand its operations, GTMS pledges to remain engaged with all sectors of society, ensuring that its presence in Liberia contributes positively to national development.