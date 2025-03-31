Liberia: C.B. Dunbar Hospital's Alleged Drug Destruction Sparks Heated Debate

31 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

As the Liberian government continues its efforts to strengthen the country's fragile healthcare system, serious allegations have emerged from Bong County, accusing the management of C.B. Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital--the only government-run health facility in Gbarnga--of destroying medical drugs.

According to an independent investigation conducted by this platform, some top hospital officials allegedly made the decision to burn a consignment of medical drugs donated during the final year of former President George Weah's administration.

Sources indicate that these officials reportedly believed the donated drugs were ineffective in treating major wounds and illnesses.

This alleged action has sparked concern among some medical personnel, who, speaking anonymously, argue that the hospital management should have consulted the Ministry of Health before proceeding with any drug disposal.

However, Enoch Morris, the hospital's administrator, has strongly denied the allegations, stating that at no point did the management engage in the destruction of medical drugs as claimed.

He clarified that the hospital recently conducted a routine cleanup exercise, during which some staff members were allowed to take home unused medical supplies that were deemed unfit for hospital use.

"We were cleaning out our warehouse and found some expired materials. We allowed our workers to take home certain items, and later, we burned the empty cartons," Morris explained.

He also urged the public to verify information before spreading unconfirmed reports.

