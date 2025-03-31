Liberia Immigration Service Takes Disciplinary Actions Against Officers Over Firearm Incident and Neglect of Duty

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has taken disciplinary measures against several officers involved in a shooting incident and failure to report crucial information.

Two officers have been dismissed, five suspended without pay, and others warned for their involvement in illegal firearm possession, the discharge of a weapon that resulted in a civilian injury, and neglect of duty.

In a statement, Commissioner General Designate, Hon. Elijah F. Rufus, explained that the actions reflect the LIS's commitment to upholding integrity and professionalism within the service.

The disciplinary actions stem from an investigation into a shooting that occurred on December 13, 2024, at a mining camp in Grand Kru County. The incident, which resulted in the injury of Mr. Sailoh Assafu, a Ghanaian national, prompted the LIS to take immediate action.

Following the investigation, officers Alex Kwia and George T. Woyah, both from the Marine Unit of the Maryland County Detachment, were dismissed for illegal possession and discharge of a firearm. They are to be handed over to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Several other officers, including Boima T. Passawe, J. Clarence T. Gibson, Jr., Daniel B. Nagbe, and Maliki M. Sheriff, have been suspended for two months without pay for concealing critical information about the incident and failing to report it to higher authorities. Officer Zarwolo Dolo was also suspended for one month without pay for going on a mission with an uncertified firearm carrier.

Additionally, officers Abdul Jallahquay, William Toe, and Augustine Y. Gbolego received warning letters for not ensuring the timely communication of the incident to the LIS Administration.

The LIS has stressed its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, underscoring the importance of adherence to the code of conduct. Commissioner Rufus reiterated the organization's commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and professionalism, ensuring officers operate within the law.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the dismissed and suspended officers are required to return all government property in their possession and cease identifying themselves as immigration officers.