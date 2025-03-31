Liberia: Rail-Impacted Communities in Bong County Endorse Aml Expansion and New Mineral Development Agreement

Botota — Residents of rail-impacted communities in Bong County have officially endorsed the expansion of ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) operations along with the ratification of its new Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). The endorsement was made on Saturday in Botota Town, Tokpablee Administrative District, within Kokoyah Statutory, Bong County, during a gathering attended by local leaders, community representatives, and citizens.

During the event, Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris stressed the importance of community consensus in making such decisions. "All that we agreed on here today, I want to ensure it is the decision of all the people in all the affected communities through their representatives here present," she said. Superintendent Norris also assured attendees that their concerns and recommendations would be forwarded to both the Bong County Legislative Caucus and the national government for further consideration.

After reading the petition submitted by community representatives, Superintendent Norris led a detailed discussion on each point raised to ensure that the document accurately reflected the views and aspirations of all citizen groups. She emphasized the need for communities impacted by AML's operations to recognize the value of the concession's presence and to protect its investments, even as they advocate for greater community development. "While it is good to make demands, communities impacted by ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations need to embrace the operation of the concession and protect its investments," she noted.

Superintendent Norris also highlighted the mounting economic challenges faced by the government, noting that concession agreements like AML's are crucial for supporting social development initiatives, especially given the recent USAID drawdown which has affected funding for various programs. "Development cannot come if we continue to fight among ourselves and tear each other down. We need to come together to move the county and district forward so that we change the way our communities look," she cautioned.

The petition acknowledged AML's contributions to Liberia's economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. However, community leaders also raised concerns about insufficient employment for local residents, environmental hazards, damage to roads and infrastructure, and delays in compensation for property damage. As part of their recommendations for the new MDA, the communities proposed:

· Increasing social development funds in line with AML's expanded production;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Prioritizing local employment and skills training;

· Establishing a legally binding rail corridor development fund; and

· Implementing improved environmental protection measures.

Additionally, they called on AML to expand its social infrastructure commitments, repair roads and bridges, provide adequate compensation for affected residents, and enhance safety measures along the rail corridor.

The endorsement of AML's expansion marks a significant step in ongoing discussions about the company's operations in Liberia. Under its Third Mineral Development Agreement, AML's expansion promises increased economic benefits for Liberia, including boosted iron ore production, higher government revenues, and enhanced social programs. The expansion is expected to support education, healthcare, and local business growth in affected communities, while AML has also committed to improved environmental protection and working conditions.

The next phase will see the Bong County Legislative Caucus and the national government review these recommendations and enter negotiations with AML to ensure that the concerns of the affected communities are adequately addressed in the final MDA. Community members expressed optimism that their voices will be heard, leading to meaningful improvements in local livelihoods and development. "We appreciate your leadership and look forward to your support in ensuring that this agreement delivers tangible benefits to our communities," the petition stated