Nigeria: Concerns in Bayelsa As Gov Diri's Supporters Fix Rally for Same Venue With Wike's Allies

There is growing political tension in Bayelsa State, ahead of the April 12 mega rally in support of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The organisers are also planning to inaugurate a political group: 'The new Associates', Bayelsa chapter.

However, Governor Douye Diri warned against the rally which he said is capable of triggering violence, but George Turnah, the lead organiser, dare the governor, vowing that the rally would go on.

After this development, supporters of the governor also fixed a rally at the same venue, choosing same date and time.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri had last week during meetings with Bayelsa Elders and Security chiefs alerted that the planned Pro-Wike rally is capable of Igniting crisis in the state due to already tense political climate in the neighbouring Rivers State.

Few days after the governor declared his stance against the pro-Wike rally, his supporters under the auspices of a group 'Izon Keme-Ama Assembly' rolled out their own programme for their grand mega rally tagged 'Assured Prosperity Prosperity Rally In Appreciation of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri's Unprecedented Achievements in Bayelsa State."

According to the flyer from the Convener of pro-Diri rally, Tony Nathan Ile, he urged all sons and daughters of Izon both home and abroad to attend the rally.

Some political pundits in the state, urged security agencies not to approve the same venue, date and time for the two groups to hold rally in the state as the supporters of both groups could clash, thereby causing major political crisis.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, DSP Musa Muhammad, could not be reach on phone to find out if the police authorities in the state will approve the venue for the both groups for rally on the said date.