Lesotho: Letsoepa Makes Shocking Revelations

...claims he was fired for refusing to conceal Lipolelo Thabane's murder

...as he denies murdering PC Khetheng

FORMER Commissioner of Police, Molahlehi Letsoepa, who is facing a 2016 murder charge of Police Constable (PC) Mokalekale Khetheng, has claimed that former Prime Minister Tom Thabane expelled him as police commissioner after he refused to disband an investigative team probing the murder of his ex-wife, former First Lady Lipolelo Thabane.

Mr Letsoepa alleges that he fled the country in 2017 after Mr Thabane stripped him of bodyguards, fearing an assassination plot against him.

Mr Letsoepa, who was appointed Commissioner of Police in 2015, makes these claims in his bail application following his 26 February 2025 charge of murdering PC Khetheng. He is currently in custody at the Maseru Central Correctional Institution.

According to Mr Letsoepa, after Mr Thabane assumed office in June 2017, he (Letsoepa) was summoned to Happy Villa, where he met the Prime Minister in the presence of then-Minister of Water Samonyane Ntsekele and then-Government Secretary Moahloli Mphaka.

At some point, Mr Ntsekele was implicated in Lipolelo Thabane's murder. He filed a Constitutional Court case in April 2020 to challenge the police's intention to charge him. Although he lost the case, he was never formally charged alongside the Thabanes.

Mr Thabane, and his current wife, Liabiloe (Maesaiah), were charged in February 2020 and November 2021, respectively, for Lipolelo's murder. However, the charges were withdrawn in August 2022 after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane, informed the trial judge that a key witness among the 39 slated to testify could not be located.

Mr Letsoepa alleges that upon his arrival at Mr Thabane's residence, he was instructed to listen to an audio message from Maesaiah Thabane's phone. The recording reportedly featured a police officer stating that Ms Thabane was about to be arrested for Lipolelo's murder.

"Hon. Thabane turned to your petitioner and said, 'Look at me properly. I am not a killer, neither is my wife. Disband your biased team of investigators forthwith and reconstitute it with professional officers who are not driven by political agendas,"' Mr Letsoepa states in his affidavit.

He further claims that he refused to comply, warning that such a move would be inconsistent with the rule of law and would reflect poorly on Mr Thabane as a newly sworn-in Prime Minister. He also defended the lead investigator, Senior Inspector Mpheheletse Khatleli, describing him as a highly competent officer who had solved high-profile cases, including the Lehlohonolo Scott's ritual murder cases.

"Your petitioner was described as obstinate and ordered to leave the premises. Thereafter, during the same month of June 2017, he was sent on an involuntary 60-day leave. The following day, his security personnel were withdrawn without prior warning, compromising his safety and rendering him vulnerable to attack," Mr Letsoepa alleges.

Fearing for his life, Mr Letsoepa says he fled to South Africa later that month after receiving a tip-off that he was going to be assassinated.

He says shortly after his departure, the investigative team led by Snr Insp Khatleli was disbanded.

Mr Letsoepa stated that he decided to return to Lesotho due to significant improvements in security and the rule of law. Upon his return, he met with Minister of Law and Justice Richard Ramoeletsi and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Commissioner Borotho Matsoso.

He maintains that he was not involved in PC Khetheng's murder and is prepared to defend his innocence in court.

"Your petitioner protests his innocence and contends that he was not responsible for the death of PC Khetheng in any manner whatsoever and is prepared to vindicate his innocence before the courts of law."

In presenting his "exceptional circumstances" for seeking bail, Mr Letsoepa stated that he is a citizen of Lesotho and a retired officer of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), having held the position of Commissioner of Police. He added that he is married with two minor children and suffers from severe hypertension and diabetes, conditions that require specialized treatment and a strict diet.

Mr Letsoepa requested the court to grant him bail under the conditions that he pay a M1000 bail deposit, attend his trial until its conclusion, refrain from tampering with state witnesses, report to the Maseru Central Police Office fortnightly on Fridays, and surrender his passport to the Maseru Central Charge Office.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed its intention to oppose Mr Letsoepa's bail bid. The matter will now be allocated a hearing date where Mr Letsoepa and the Crown's lawyers will present their arguments.

Meanwhile, former Hlotse Police Station Commander, Senior Superintendent Thabo Tšukulu, is currently standing trial before the High Court for PC Khetheng's murder. He is charged alongside Superintendent Mathibeli Mofolo, Inspector Mabitle Matona, and Sub-Inspector Haleokoe Taasoane. The four officers have been in remand prison since their arrest in 2017.

According to the Crown's opening statement in the trial of four police officers charged with the murder of PC Khetheng, the latter was arrested on 19 December 2015 in connection with the burning of a house of the police's commanding officer in Mokhotlong. While in detention, he was allegedly visited by Mr Letsoepa.

PC Khetheng was released on bail two weeks later. However, in March 2016, further arson attacks occurred, including the burning of the Hlotse Pitso House, a guesthouse in Hlotse, a residence in Maputsoe, and a U-Save store in Butha-Buthe. He was again suspected of involvement.

A few days later, Mr Letsoepa visited then-Hlotse Police Station Commander Thabo Tšukulu, one of the accused in the Khetheng murder case. Shortly after, on 26 March 2016, PC Khetheng was arrested at a feast in Sebothoane, Leribe, and taken to Hlotse Police Station, where he allegedly disappeared.

His father, Thabo Khetheng, filed a habeas corpus (body discovery) application in the High Court, which Mr Letsoepa and Senior Superintendent Tšukulu opposed. Mr Letsoepa later informed then-Police Minister Monyane Moleleki that PC Khetheng had escaped from Hlotse Police Station and was believed to be in South Africa or Botswana. He also instructed that all inquiries related to the disappearance be directed to him.

On 27 March 2016, an unidentified body was discovered in Ha Setho, Mokhalinyane, Maseru, and was later buried with other unidentified bodies. This body was later exhumed at Lepereng on 4 August 2017 and identified as PC Khetheng.

By then, Mr Letsoepa was no longer Police Commissioner and had fled the country. He also withdrew his opposition to the habeas corpus application. He was subsequently accused of involvement in the murder.

Mr Letsoepa, who had absconded, will now face a separate trial following his arrest last month.