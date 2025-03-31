...It has no funds to import electricity posing a severe risk to consumers and the economy

THE Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) is in a severe financial crisis, with its current liabilities exceeding its assets by M98.6 million.

As a result, the utility company is unable to purchase electricity for distribution to consumers.

This according to an external audit report submitted to the Ministry of Energy in January 2025. The report revealed that LEC cash reserves had declined by M145.8 million.

The bankruptcy poses a serious threat to the nation's power supply project.

Currently, the company imports all its electricity from South Africa's Eskom and Mozambique's EDM.

This follows the shutdown of the 'Muela Hydropower Station, which supplies 72 megawatts of electricity to the LEC. The station has been undergoing maintenance since 1 October 2024 and is expected to remain offline until the end of this month.

Acting Minister of Energy, Mohlomi Moleko, told the media this week that LEC's financial difficulties stemmed from alleged gross financial mismanagement, governance failures, and low energy tariffs.

He disclosed that LEC was now reliant on government bailouts, with the government recently injecting M300 million to enable the company to continue purchasing electricity.

"External audit reports contain credible evidence exposing severe governance failures, fraudulent financial practices, and operational inefficiencies that have placed both the company and the national power supply at risk," Mr. Moleko stated.

He further noted that LEC consistently failed to produce correct and balanced financial statements when audited by the Auditor General.

The external audit report highlighted LEC's failure to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), leading auditors to issue a disclaimer opinion due to unverified financial accounts.

It also revealed that LEC had failed to adhere to company policies and corporate governance frameworks, including the King IV Code on Corporate Governance. The report further flagged LEC's reliance on manual financial journal entries without supporting documentation, creating a high risk of fraudulent transactions.

Mr Moleko pointed out that LEC's financial woes were exacerbated by its practice of buying electricity from Eskom and EDM at high prices while selling it to consumers at lower prices, leading to significant losses. He said the LEC had been struggling financially for over a decade and called for an urgent revision of electricity tariffs to make them cost-effective.

To address these challenges, Mr Moleko said the Ministry of Energy was reviewing the Energy Bill, soon to be presented to Parliament. The Bill will propose tariff increases to make them sustainable and address conditions for electricity subsidies, ensuring that only vulnerable groups receive assistance.

He said the LEC's financial difficulties had reached a critical point where the company could no longer afford to purchase electricity, let alone cover operational expenses.

"The root cause remains the high cost of electricity from Eskom and EDM, which is sold to consumers at a loss. There is an urgent need to revise energy tariffs to align more closely with those in South Africa," he said.

Additionally, he accused LEC of inefficiencies in service delivery, poor responses to technical faults, and failure to maintain critical infrastructure, increasing the risk of system failure and network collapse.

Mr Moleko also addressed allegations of unfair labour practices within LEC, including wrongful dismissals, prolonged disciplinary hearings, and favouritism in hiring.

He claimed that the company had been "captured" by politicians and assured that the government was working tirelessly to restore proper management.

He said the LEC Board had suspended the entire LEC executive for three months to pave way for investigations.

Those suspended are LEC Managing Director Mohlomi Seitlheko, Corporate Secretary Attorney Khotso Nthontho, Head of Corporate Services Moipone Mashale, Head of Strategy and Growth Limpho Mokhesi, Head of Information Technology Sakhele Mapetja, Head of Finance 'Makabelo Matsoso, Head of Customer Experience Lebohang Mohasoa, Head of Legal, Risk and Compliance Selebalo Ntepe, Head of Internal Audit Thato Matsoso and Head of Operations Serolo Tikoe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LEC Board Chairperson, Ntsie Maphathe, who is acting as the MD, also told the media that actions would be taken against individuals found guilty of fraud and financial mismanagement. He indicated that penalties would vary depending on the severity of each case, with the legal department advising on appropriate measures.

However, the LEC was unable to disclose how much electricity it was currently purchasing from Eskom and EDM, the associated costs, or the selling price to consumers to support its claims of financial losses and the need for tariff hikes.

LEC's Public Relations Manager, Tšepang Ledia, said those with relevant information were on suspension. He referred inquiries to LEC's Stakeholder Relations Manager, Advocate Makhetha Motšoari, who also stated that the appropriate respondents were unavailable.