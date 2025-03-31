Nigeria: Why Enugu Local Councils Delayed Appointment of Supervisors for Over Five Months - Official

He said Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was not responsible for the delay.

The Chairperson of the Igbo-Eze South Local Council of Enugu State, Ugo Ukwueze, has disclosed that the over five-month delay in the appointment of supervisors was a collective decision of the council chairpersons in the state.

He said Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was not responsible for the delay.

Mr Ukwueze, who is the vice-chairperson of the Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu chapter, disclosed this on 24 March after the swearing-in of the supervisors of Igbo-Eze South Council at Ibagwa.

The chairperson said Governor Mbah did not bar council chairpersons from appointing their supervisors.

"All the 17 local government areas of Enugu State began appointing and confirming the appointments of their respective councillors on Friday last week.

"We had about three working days within which to execute the assignment. This is the time frame we issued to ourselves at the ALGON level."

Supervisors are statutory offices at the local councils in Nigeria.

"There is the need to bring on board the crème of supervisors whose wealth of experience and expertise would help each of the 17 local government chairmen to deliver on their mandate," Mr Ukwueze said, adding that the council chairpersons in the state have a cordial relationship with Governor Mbah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended the governor for "spreading development evenly" at the grassroots and thanked him for constructing smart green schools and type 2 primary healthcare centres in all the electoral wards of the 17 local government areas.

"All the wards in my local government, now have at the completion stage, smart green schools.

"All the 16 wards in my local governments now have, at the completion stage, Type 2 primary healthcare centres. These facilities are uniform in Igbo-Eze South, just as it is in any other local government."

Speaking on behalf of the councillors of Igbo-Eze South, Odo Samuel, the supervisor of works, thanked Mr Ukwueze for the opportunity given to him and his colleagues to serve. He promised to work in synergy with the chairperson to deliver on his campaign promises.

Mr Odo commended the chairperson for upgrading schools and implementing the skill acquisition programme for the youth.

Other newly sworn-in supervisors are Alumona Casmir, Health; ⁠Ugwoke Ijeoma, Finance; Justina Ijeoma, Agriculture; and Asoanya Paul, Education/Social Services.