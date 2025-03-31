South Sudan: 'South Sudan Risks Becoming a Battlefield for Foreign Interests, and This Will Have Devastating Consequences for Future Generations'

opinion

Juba — South Sudan risks becoming a battlefield for foreign forces. This is the warning of the bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Sudan and South Sudan (SSCBC) in light of the situation in the young country following the arrest of Vice President Riek Machar (see Fides, 27/3/2025).

"The arrest of opposition leaders and the involvement of foreign military forces, especially the deployment of the Ugandan People's Defense Forces (UPDF), has only served to heighten fears and mistrust. Such actions risk turning our beloved country into a battleground for external interests and political manipulation," reads the statement issued on March 28 on the escalation of violence and political tensions in South Sudan.

"We warn our leaders: If South Sudan falls back into large-scale violence, the consequences will be catastrophic," reads the document sent to Fides. "The loss of life, the breakdown of national unity, and the collapse of already fragile institutions will have devastating consequences for future generations." The bishops call on civil society groups, young people, women's organizations, and the international community to join forces against the war and for peace. They urge the people of South Sudan to resist incitement to hatred, incitement to tribal conflict, and disinformation, especially on social media.

"We remain ready to mediate dialogue, to be a voice for the voiceless, and to work hand in hand with all who seek genuine peace," reads the message signed by Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, President of the Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of Juba. Meanwhile, on March 28, former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga traveled to Juba to meet with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. Odinga, who had been tasked by IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the African Union's regional economic community) to mediate between Kiir and Machar, was unable to meet with the latter.

The former Kenyan prime minister then traveled to Uganda for a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni. At the end of the Angelus prayer yesterday, Sunday, March 30, Pope Francis "once again I renew my heartfelt appeal to all leaders to do their utmost to lower the tension in the country."

"We must put aside our differences and, with courage and responsibility, sit around a table and engage in constructive dialogue. Only in this way will it be possible to alleviate the suffering of the beloved South Sudanese people and to build a future of peace and stability," the Pope said.