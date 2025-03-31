Nigeria: No Evidence of Court Ruling Blocking Appointment of Administrator in Nigeria's Troubled Rivers State

31 March 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

No evidence of court ruling blocking appointment of administrator in Nigeria's troubled Rivers state

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu recently appointed a sole administrator to run the affairs of the troubled Rivers state in the south of the country, after declaring a six-month state of emergency in response to an escalating political crisis.

Rivers state is oil-rich and plays a major role in Nigeria's economy and politics. The crisis is due to a power struggle between the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Retired vice admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was sworn in as sole administrator by the president on 19 March 2025.

But several posts on Facebook in Nigeria claim that a court in the state has ruled against Ibas, preventing him from taking up his duties.

One of the several Facebook posts is headlined: "Court Stops Sole Administrator From Resuming Duties In Rivers."

It goes on: "A State High Court in Portharcourt has granted an order preventing the Sole Administrator from resuming his duties in Rivers State pending the determination of the substantive suit."

The same claim appears on Facebook here, here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

Ibas has taken up duties

According to the claims, Edison Ehie, the embattled governor's chief of staff, filed the case against the administrator.

But, according to local media reports, Ehie dismissed claims that a court stopped the administrator from taking office.

"It is important to advise the general public and particularly the good people of Rivers State to discountenance this baseless, false and malicious post, as it is intended to create bad blood among the people while painting me as a non-conformist," he was quoted as saying.

Multiple media reports confirm that Ibas has taken up his duties in the state. There is no evidence for the circulating claim.

