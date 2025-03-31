Nigeria: Ignore Alarmist Security Alert About Bandits On the Move in Northern Nigeria, Police Say

Ignore alarmist security alert about bandits on the move in northern Nigeria, police say

IN SHORT: A message circulating on Facebook about armed bandits being pushed from Zamfara to Kwara state following military operations is not from the police.

A message circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claims that armed bandits have moved from the country's Zamfara to Kwara states, following military operations and pressure from local vigilante groups.

Zamfara is in the north-west of Nigeria, while Kwara state is in the north-central region. The two states are about 400 kilometers apart.

Armed banditry is a major security concern in northern Nigeria.

The message reads, in part: "Armed bandits from Zamfara State have relocated to Kwara State, specifically to Bani town, following sustained military operations and pressure from local vigilantes. This move comes after the bandits suffered significant losses, including the elimination or hiding of many fighters, in Zamfara's Bukuyum Local Government Area."

The message appears to originate with the country's police headquarters in Abuja. It also appeared here, here, here and here on Facebook. According to the message, the bandits pose a significant security threat to Kwara state.

But is this a security warning from the police? We checked.

'False, misleading' say police

On 10 March 2025 the Kwara police debunked the claim.

"The attention of the Kwara State Police Command has been drawn to a report alleging that armed bandits fleeing military offensives in Zamfara State have relocated to Bani town in Kwara State," the police said.

"The Command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as false, misleading, with intent of mischief makers to cause unnecessary panic among residents in the state ... There is no intelligence or operational report to support the presence of armed bandits in Bani."

The police assured Kwara residents that the state remained safe and that they were vigilant.

Often, people share such messages out of concern for their friends and family. However, such unverified messages could cause panic among residents in the area.

Other instances of the false claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.