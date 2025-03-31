Nigeria: Recruitment - Police Announce Date for Constable Training

"Successful candidates must report to their designated police training institutions on the date and time indicated on their call-up slip for documentation."

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force have approved 12 April as the commencement date for the training of successful candidates in the ongoing 2025 recruitment of Constables.

The Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He urged applicants who participated in the recently concluded medical screening, held from 26 February to 12 March, to check their application status.

According to him, such candidates must print their training call-up slip by logging onto the recruitment portal at https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

"The portal will be open from March 31.

"Successful candidates must report to their designated police training institutions on the date and time indicated on their call-up slip for documentation," Ani stated.

He explained that the documentation period at training schools was scheduled for between 12 April and 19 April.

"Candidates who fail to report within this time frame will be considered to have declined the offer."

He outlined that candidates must report in a clean white T-shirt and shorts.

The candidates are also to bring their training call-up slip, application form, submission slip, NIN slip, BVN slip, original and photocopies of certificates, and other required documents listed on the recruitment portal.

The PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the successful candidates and urged them to dedicate themselves to ensuring the security of lives and property.