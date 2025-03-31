Liberia: NEC to Declare Campaign Open Today for Nimba Senatorial By-Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will today, March 31, 2025, declare the campaign open for the April 22 Senatorial By-Election in Nimba County.

The NEC made the disclosure through a media advisory issued via its Facebook handle.

According to the release, Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah is in Tapitta along with her fellow commissioners to declare campaign activities open, with a focus on educating aspirants about the dos and don'ts during the campaign period as they seek the support of their respective followers ahead of the poll.

"All preparations leading to the conduct of the April 22, 2025, Senatorial By-Election are progressing according to plans," Prince Dunbar, Director of Communications at NEC and the signatory to the release, said.

Seven aspirants are expected to finalize and meet NEC's requirements for candidacy. Among them, Edith Gongloe-Weh, sister of Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe, is the only female in the race, seeking to replace the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

Senator Johnson died on November 29, 2024, following a prolonged illness.

Other aspirants include Mack Gbliwon of Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), George Gonpu of the African Democratic Movement (ADM), and former Representative Richard Mateneckay Tingba of VOLT, as well as independent contestant Torbor Wonokay.

Representative Samuel Kogar of Electoral District #5 is also vying to occupy the vacancy created by the death of Johnson, who was known as the political godfather of the county. Former Representative Garrison Yealu is also seeking the people's votes to fill the vacant seat.

Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, alias Prophet Key, was disqualified on the grounds that he bears a fake voter registration card.