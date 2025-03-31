Liberia: NEC to Declare Campaign Open Today for Nimba Senatorial By-Election

31 March 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By David Menjor

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will today, March 31, 2025, declare the campaign open for the April 22 Senatorial By-Election in Nimba County.

The NEC made the disclosure through a media advisory issued via its Facebook handle.

According to the release, Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah is in Tapitta along with her fellow commissioners to declare campaign activities open, with a focus on educating aspirants about the dos and don'ts during the campaign period as they seek the support of their respective followers ahead of the poll.

"All preparations leading to the conduct of the April 22, 2025, Senatorial By-Election are progressing according to plans," Prince Dunbar, Director of Communications at NEC and the signatory to the release, said.

Seven aspirants are expected to finalize and meet NEC's requirements for candidacy. Among them, Edith Gongloe-Weh, sister of Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe, is the only female in the race, seeking to replace the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

Senator Johnson died on November 29, 2024, following a prolonged illness.

Other aspirants include Mack Gbliwon of Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), George Gonpu of the African Democratic Movement (ADM), and former Representative Richard Mateneckay Tingba of VOLT, as well as independent contestant Torbor Wonokay.

Representative Samuel Kogar of Electoral District #5 is also vying to occupy the vacancy created by the death of Johnson, who was known as the political godfather of the county. Former Representative Garrison Yealu is also seeking the people's votes to fill the vacant seat.

Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, alias Prophet Key, was disqualified on the grounds that he bears a fake voter registration card.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.