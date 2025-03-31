Nigeria: How I Was Offered N5 Billion Over Impeachment Plot Against Fubara - Governor's Chief of Staff

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, have been locked in a protracted fight over the control of the political structures in Rivers State, which initially split the assembly into two factions.

Edison Ehie, the chief of staff to suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has claimed that he was offered N5 billion for impeachment plot against Mr Fubara.

Mr Ehie, who was a factional Speaker of the Rivers assembly, spoke on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on Channel TV's Sunday Politics.

"I can also open my phone to show you, in the beginning of October 2023, when they approached me with a bribe of N5 billion. It is here on my phone.

"It was for impeachment (of Fubara). It's here. I have it and I have printed it and distributed it, in case, in their evil imagination, they decide to attack me. I already have a son and a brother," he said.

The chief of staff said the offer was made while he was serving as the majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He did not mention who offered the N5 billion bribe to him, but it is believed he was referring to politicians from the camp of a former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, now minister of FCT.

Messrs Wike and Fubara have been locked in a protracted fight over the control of the political structures in Rivers State, which initially split the assembly into two factions.

Twenty-seven lawmakers of the assembly led by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, were loyal to Mr Wike, while a three-member faction led by Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, supported Mr Fubara.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the 27 lawmakers had made several attempts to impeach Mr Fubara since 2023.

The latest attempt was on 14 March 2025 when the lawmakers served a notice of alleged misconduct against Mr Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu.

'I'll sue'

On Friday, the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, accused Mr Fubara of ordering the bombing of the state assembly complex in 2023.

Mr Nwaeke, during a press conference in Abuja, claimed he was present when the now suspended governor handed over "a bag of money" to Mr Ehie with which to carry out the bombing of the complex.

But reacting during the TV programme, Mr Ehie denied the allegations of orchestrating the bombing of the assembly complex.

"It is very important to clarify that I had no hand and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

"Like everyone else, I woke up in the early hours of 30th of October 2023 to hear of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly," he said.

The chief of staff said he had ⁷ his lawyers to file a lawsuit against Mr Nwaeke for criminal libel.

"I hope he (Nwaeke) is very prepared to substantiate his claims and his allegations," he said.

He further accused Mr Nwaeke of seeking financial assistance from him on the same day he resigned as head of service.

Background

The feud between Messrs Fubara and Wike took a twist on 18 March 2025 when President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The president also suspended Governor Fubara, his Deputy, Mrs Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

The president consequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

He cited the recent "disturbing" incidents in the state, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for his action.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, have separately criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.