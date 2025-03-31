Liberia: LP Leapfrogs 30 Percent Affirmative Action Bill

Monrovia — The opposition Liberty Party (LP) announces here that it has achieved 50% women's representation in its leadership, surpassing 30% quota set by the Affirmative Action bill. This milestone is a testament to the party's commitment to gender equality and empowerment of women in Liberia's political and leadership spaces.

Senate President Pro-Tempore and political leader, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, celebrates significant contributions of women in Liberia and honors those who have shown exceptional commitment, resilience, and dedication to the country.

Reflecting on the journey of women in the country, Pro-Tempore Karnga Lawrence points out that for many years, women's voices were marginalized in the political arena. Today, however, Liberia is proud to have its first former female president, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the first former female vice president, Jewel Howard-Taylor, along with many other accomplished female leaders.

During the event, honorees were recognized in two categories: women in political leadership and grassroots women. Senator Lawrence emphasizes the importance of celebrating and acknowledging achievements of women.

In addition to its leadership strides, the party also announces plans to establish a vocational skills training school designed to empower women and enhance their capacities. This initiative is part of the party's broader strategy to promote women's economic independence and overall empowerment. The vocational training school will provide women with the necessary skills to succeed in various industries, helping them become self-sufficient and economically active.

Alongside the vocational training initiative, the party also plans to launch a mentoring program aimed at both youth and women, providing guidance and support to help them unlock their full potential. These initiatives were unveiled during the closing event of International Women's Month 2025, a time dedicated to celebrating the achievements, resilience, and invaluable contributions of women across the world.

Held on the theme, "Accelerating Actions to Unlock Rights, Power, and Opportunities for Women and Girls," the event took place at the Liberty Party's headquarters on Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The gathering brought together women from various sectors, including political leaders and grassroots women.

The program included a panel discussion with women from diverse backgrounds sharing their stories and experiences to inspire others to break through barriers. The event also featured traditional performances, singing, and dancing, adding a cultural touch to the celebration.

Rugie Barry, Chairperson of the party, emphasizes that women are not just participants in national development but are leaders, innovators, and nation-builders. She acknowledges the ongoing challenges women face in Liberia, such as gender-based violence, economic inequality, and limited access to leadership opportunities. Barry underscores that these challenges are national issues that require the collective effort of all Liberians.

"We will continue to champion policies that uplift women and girls, because we understand that the progress of any nation depends on the progress of its women," Barry pledges.

Keynote speaker Madam Laura Korvah, President of the National Young Women Political Council of Liberia, praises Liberia's progress in promoting gender equality. She acknowledges that women have made significant strides in politics, business, and civil society. However, she points out that challenges still persist, particularly access to education, economic opportunities, and political representation.

"If we are truly to accelerate action; we must not only recognize these challenges but also work collectively to overcome them by strengthening legal and policy reforms," Madam Korvah continues