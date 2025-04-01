Kenya: President Ruto Kicks Off 5-Day Tour of Mt. Kenya Amid Gachagua Fallout

Nairobi — President William Ruto has commenced a five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region, aimed at inspecting and launching key infrastructure projects and health initiatives.

Accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, local governors and other leaders, Ruto will visit nine counties: Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, and Murang'a.

The President's visit will focus on unveiling new projects, inspecting ongoing developments, and commissioning completed ones. Among the highlighted projects are road networks, electricity supply, water access, and health facilities that are essential for improving the livelihoods of local residents.

On Tuesday, Ruto will visit Rumuruti in Laikipia West Constituency, Nanyuki in Laikipia East, and Narumoru in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. He will then head to Meru and Kirinyaga on Wednesday to continue his tour.

The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview from Sagana State Lodge on Monday night, Ruto addressed the fallout, placing the blame squarely on Gachagua for his own downfall.

Ruto accused Gachagua of neglecting his duties as Deputy President and instead engaging in constant conflicts with officials and MPs, which distracted from his mandate.

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every time until I got tired," Ruto said.

The President also revealed that Gachagua had asked for Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in Mt. Kenya, threatening Ruto with a one-term presidency if the money was not provided.

"I refused when he asked me for Ksh10 billion, saying that if I didn't give him the money, I would be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly shielded from impeachment when leaders sought his removal for intimidation, but at some point, I gave up," Ruto stated.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism. His impeachment has led to growing political unrest in the region, with some voters expressing discontent with Ruto's handling of the situation and vowing not to back his 2027 re-election bid.

In response, Gachagua fired back on social media, accusing Ruto of pathological lying. In a tweet, Gachagua wrote:

"I am now convinced more than ever before, that pathological lying is a mental disorder. The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies. I weep for my country, Kenya."

Despite these tensions, Ruto expressed confidence in his long-standing bond with the Mt. Kenya electorate.

"I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts," Ruto said, reaffirming his commitment to the region's development.

During the tour, Ruto is expected to engage with local communities and update them on his administration's progress. He is particularly focused on infrastructure developments that aim to uplift the region's economy, such as roads, housing, and market initiatives.

The President also defended his administration's efforts in the region, citing ongoing and completed projects. He dismissed claims by some political leaders that he had neglected Mt. Kenya, specifically referring to road projects like the Marua-Wamunyoro road, which was built during his leadership.

Ruto also addressed the sacking of Justin Muturi, accusing the former Attorney General of incompetence during his tenure.

"When I moved him to the Cabinet, he absconded meetings," Ruto said, referencing Muturi's public challenges on issues such as the abductions of youths.

As Ruto continues his tour, he is expected to launch and inspect multi-billion-shilling projects aimed at benefiting small-scale traders, farmers, and local businesses. These projects include the construction of modern fresh produce markets, a key part of the national plan to build 500 such markets across the country.