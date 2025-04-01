Kenya: Ruto Says He Refused Gachagua's Sh10b Blackmail

Nairobi — President William Ruto has for the first time addressed the impeachment of his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, revealing that Gachagua tried to blackmail him into handing over Ksh10 billion or face being a one-term president.

Speaking from Sagana State Lodge on Monday night, Ruto said Gachagua's downfall was self-inflicted, blaming him for creating conflicts with officials and MPs instead of focusing on his duties.

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every time until I got tired," Ruto said.

The President, who is in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of fabricating crises. He disclosed that the former DP demanded Ksh10 billion to "resolve issues" in Mt. Kenya, leveraging threats against him.

"I refused when he asked me for Ksh10 billion, saying that if I didn't give him the money, I would be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly shielded from impeachment when leaders sought his removal for intimidation, but at some point, I gave up," Ruto said.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism. Ruto later appointed Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.

Despite the fallout, Ruto exuded confidence in his deep-rooted support in Mt. Kenya, downplaying the impact of Gachagua's removal.

"I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts," he said.

Ruto dismissed Gachagua's claims that his administration had neglected the region, citing infrastructure projects launched under his leadership.

"I have heard some leaders claim that I have done nothing. But I was the one who started the road project from Marua, passing through Wamunyoro, where this same critic resides," he said, in a veiled attack on Gachagua.

The President also took a swipe at former Attorney General Justin Muturi, accusing him of incompetence.

"He was incompetent, and that can be confirmed by various government departments. When I moved him to the Cabinet, he absconded meetings," Ruto said.

Muturi, who has openly criticised Ruto, previously demanded action over the abductions of youths after his own son was allegedly taken by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Gachagua Fires Back

Following Ruto's remarks, Gachagua hit back in a scathing response on X (formerly Twitter), calling the President a "pathological liar" and accusing him of misleading Kenyans.

"I am now convinced more than ever before that pathological lying is a mental disorder," Gachagua wrote.

"The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies. I weep for my country, Kenya."

Ruto's visit comes amid growing political unrest in Mt. Kenya, where Gachagua has positioned himself as the region's opposition leader. The former DP has accused Ruto of taking credit for projects initiated under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua's impeachment sparked backlash in the region, which overwhelmingly backed Ruto in 2022. Since then, discontent has grown, with sections of the electorate vowing not to support Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

Despite appointing Kindiki, Ruto has struggled to consolidate support in Mt. Kenya. Kindiki, from Tharaka Nithi, hails from a county often viewed as less influential in regional politics.

During his tour, Ruto will inspect and launch multi-billion-shilling projects in infrastructure, housing, electricity, water, and industrial development. Among them is the inspection of modern fresh produce markets aimed at benefiting small-scale traders.

He is scheduled to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones, and unveil new initiatives across Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu counties.