Nigeria: Kogi Bans Rallies, Security Convoys Over 'Threat'

31 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran, Lokoja

The Kogi state government has banned all forms of rallies and security convoys to prevent any form of security breach that could destabilize the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner of Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, and made available to the newsmen in Lokoja on Monday.

The state government noted in the statement that "This decision has been necessitated by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals are plotting to infiltrate the state under the guise of organising rallies, using fake security personnel to foment trouble and compromise the security of law-abiding citizens of our dear state".

It added that to frustrate their action, the state government has to be proactive in order to safeguard lives and property of the citizens of the state.

The statement further read, "intelligence reports point to the fact that some elements are planning to stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations in Kogi central to create breach of law and order.

"Some security threats were threatening the peace of the State in Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi West even as fishing activities have resulted in serious crisis, leading to the loss of two lives.

"In Ankpa Local Government Area, specifically in Enjema District, a communal clash between Ika-Odele and Ika Ochala is threatening the peace of Kogi East.

"These flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening to breach public peace and security. In view of this, and effective immediately, the Kogi State Government has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies or public gatherings that have the potential to disrupt public peace".

The state government added that, "In furtherance of its commitment to maintaining law and order, the Kogi State Government has directed that any individual or group entering the state with a convoy of security personnel must obtain prior clearance from state commands of the deploying services.

"This measure is to ensure proper profiling and verification of all security operatives accompanying such convoys".

In the same vein, the state government has "directed all the Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains, while urging community leaders and opinion moulders to talk to their people on the need to sustain the relative peace in the state and back the State Government to continue to deliver democracy dividends to the great people of Kogi State".

