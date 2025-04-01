Nigeria: Adeleke Reads Riot Act to Osun Monarchs Over Communal Crisis

31 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned traditional rulers of Ifon Osun, Erin Osun and Ilobu communities that the state government will be forced to wield the big stick and depose the monarchs that fail to sustain current peace in their communities.

The governor gave the warning against the backdrop of online reports that some faceless groups across the conflict areas were planning another round of attacks.

Adeleke, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed said he got a report of some people planning another round of conflict in the midst of Sallah celebrations.

"In the midst of sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place.

"The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing is not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

"The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas.

"Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

"Additionally, I will remove from office any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough", the governor said in the statement.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.