Nigeria: 'Shut Up' Comment - I Will Report Ezekwesili to Igbo Traditional Leaders - Sen Nwaebonyi

Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, has vowed to report former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, to Igbo traditional leaders over what he described as a disrespectful and unprecedented attack on his person.

Speaking on Kakaaki, a breakfast programme on AIT, Nwaebonyi expressed outrage over Ezekwesili's alleged comment telling him to "shut up" and calling him a "hooligan." He described the remarks as an insult not just to him but to the revered institution of Igbo red-cap chiefs.

"I am going to take her up within the Igbo traditional leadership because it has never happened," Nwaebonyi stated. "As a person, I can't talk to my wife like that in public. I can't talk to my driver like that in public. I can't talk to any woman like that. I have never done that in my life. I respect women."

The lawmaker, who represents Ebonyi North, emphasized his track record in advocating for women's rights, citing numerous legal battles he won pro bono to help women inherit property in cases where they were denied their rights due to traditional biases. He also highlighted his philanthropic efforts, including building homes for widows and sponsoring the education of over 300 children.

"But, for a woman to get up in public and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan, a red-cap chief in Igboland that has made his mark... this is unacceptable," he said.

Nwaebonyi also took a swipe at Ezekwesili's political credentials, noting that while he was elected by over 500,000 voters to the Senate, she has never won an election, not even at the ward level.

"And for somebody who has never won a ward councillorship election to come to my office and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan... this is unacceptable," he added.

The senator's vow to escalate the matter to Igbo traditional leaders suggests the controversy is far from over, as tensions continue to rise over the exchange between the two public figures.