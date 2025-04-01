Nigeria: 'Shut Up' Comment - I Will Report Ezekwesili to Igbo Traditional Leaders - Sen Nwaebonyi

31 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, has vowed to report former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, to Igbo traditional leaders over what he described as a disrespectful and unprecedented attack on his person.

Speaking on Kakaaki, a breakfast programme on AIT, Nwaebonyi expressed outrage over Ezekwesili's alleged comment telling him to "shut up" and calling him a "hooligan." He described the remarks as an insult not just to him but to the revered institution of Igbo red-cap chiefs.

"I am going to take her up within the Igbo traditional leadership because it has never happened," Nwaebonyi stated. "As a person, I can't talk to my wife like that in public. I can't talk to my driver like that in public. I can't talk to any woman like that. I have never done that in my life. I respect women."

The lawmaker, who represents Ebonyi North, emphasized his track record in advocating for women's rights, citing numerous legal battles he won pro bono to help women inherit property in cases where they were denied their rights due to traditional biases. He also highlighted his philanthropic efforts, including building homes for widows and sponsoring the education of over 300 children.

"But, for a woman to get up in public and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan, a red-cap chief in Igboland that has made his mark... this is unacceptable," he said.

Nwaebonyi also took a swipe at Ezekwesili's political credentials, noting that while he was elected by over 500,000 voters to the Senate, she has never won an election, not even at the ward level.

"And for somebody who has never won a ward councillorship election to come to my office and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan... this is unacceptable," he added.

The senator's vow to escalate the matter to Igbo traditional leaders suggests the controversy is far from over, as tensions continue to rise over the exchange between the two public figures.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.