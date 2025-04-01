Nigeria: Restore Fubara's Authority in Rivers, Muslims Leaders Tell Tinubu

The group urged the President to restore Mr Fubara's full authority, stressing that the governor was performing effectively despite the political crisis in the state.

Muslim leaders in Rivers State have asked President Bola Tinubu to restore "full authority" of the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The group, drawn from 20 Islamic-based groups, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the call on Monday at Mr Fubara's private residence in Port Harcourt during an Eid-el-Fitri Sallah visit.

Mr Tinubu, on 18 March, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Mr Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval vice admiral, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Governor Fubara's spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, said the Muslim leaders during the visit urged the president to review the emergency rule and restore Mr Fubara's full authority.

According to the statement, the Muslim leaders stressed that Governor Fubara was performing effectively despite the crisis.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, Nasir Uhor declared their support for Governor Fubara and assured him of their prayers and support as he navigates the current political challenges in the oil-rich state.

Mr Uhor said Muslims in the state are in support of Mr Fubara due to his inclusive approach to governance and his recognition of the Islamic faith and encouraged the governor to remain steadfast. He reminded him of the Islamic belief that Allah rewards patience.

Rivers state will emerge stronger after crisis - Fubara

Governor Fubara, in his remark, said the state would emerge stronger from the current political crisis.

The governor urged the Muslim delegation and his supporters to trust in God's process, acknowledging that the current political crisis might leave many feeling depressed but that supernatural forces may be at play beyond human understanding.

"This season is one of love, sharing, and sacrifice. You have come to share in our pain and have made a great sacrifice through your prayers. As Christians, we believe that everything happens for a purpose, and I strongly believe that this situation is leading us toward a greater purpose."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No matter what we see, we must remain steadfast. In all things, we give glory to Almighty God. I believe that, in the end, we will emerge stronger," he added.

Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to justice and equality, stressing that his administration envisions a society where no one is oppressed.

"We believe in egalitarianism, and if our beliefs bring us some pain, so be it. The most important thing is that we stand on the side of truth and righteousness," the governor said, regretting that he was not able to reach out to the Muslim Ummah in the state during their celebrations.

Mr Fubara said the relationship between religious groups and the state government would be strengthened once the current uncertainties are resolved and assured leaders of the delegation that their pending requests would be addressed after the crisis subsides.

He also cautioned against falling prey to those who want to engineer violence by fanning provocative acts, warning his supporters and Rivers people to avoid certain elements who seek to destabilise the state.

"Their goal is to create problems and deny people their means of livelihood. We will not allow that. We will continue to operate peacefully, and respect constituted authority to ensure that our state remains a model for others in Nigeria," said Mr Fubara.