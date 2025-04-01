Nigeria: Organised Immigration Crime - Govt Seeks Global Intelligence Sharing

...Tunji-Ojo urges deployment of innovative security technologies

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said organised immigration crime is not one any country can handle alone canvassing global collaboration, intelligence-sharing and the deployment of innovative security technologies to safeguard borders.

Tunji-Ojo said this during the Border Security Summit at Lancaster House in London yesterday.

The event, which brought together over 30 global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir_Starmer, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and others, discussed critical issues surrounding border control and organized immigration crime (OIC).

The summit provided a platform for international collaboration on migration policies, security threats, and strategies to combat illegal immigration activities. Minister Tunji-Ojo's presence underscored Nigeria's commitment to strengthening its immigration policies and working with global partners to tackle transnational crimes such as human trafficking, smuggling, and document fraud.

During his participation, Minister Tunji-Ojo contributed to discussions on improving border security, utilizing technology-driven solutions, and enhancing regional cooperation to dismantle criminal networks exploiting immigration loopholes.

Speaking on BBC UK, Tunji-Ojo stressed the importance of bilateral and multilateral agreements to enhance security frameworks, facilitate intelligence-sharing, and deploy advanced border management systems.

The Border Security Summit also featured discussions on migration trends, counter-terrorism efforts, and the role of artificial intelligence in border security. Minister Tunji-Ojo engaged in high-level dialogues with other global leaders, reinforcing Nigeria's stance on secure and well-regulated immigration policies while fostering international partnerships for sustainable solutions.