Nigeria: Breaking - 'Cancel Your Homecoming' - - Police Tell Senator Natasha

1 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The police have asked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned Sallah rally in the Central Senatorial district of Kogi State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye made this known on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya.

According to the statement, the Kogi police boss said the rally is against the proclamation on ban on political gathering by the state government issued on Monday.

The statement said, "Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of Rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

"The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.

"In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on any one who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State."

Despite the Monday proclamation by the state government banning political gathering or rallies, Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to continue with her "homecoming", adding that she's only coming to the state to celebrate Eid Fitr with her constituents.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.