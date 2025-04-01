Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has reaffirmed her intention to visit her constituency for the Sallah celebrations, undeterred by the recent prohibition on rallies and public events.

She dismissed circulating rumour suggesting she had cancelled the planned visit, urging her supporters to disregard such claims.

In an official statement released by her media team early Tuesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan assured the public that her visit remained on schedule.

"We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's Sallah visit to Kogi Central Senatorial District will proceed as planned.

"Despite rumours circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit,"the statement read.

Reaffirming her duty as a lawmaker, she encouraged her constituents to turn out in large numbers to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr alongside her.

"As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation.

"Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.

"We would like to assure the public that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a successful and joyous event. We invite all members of the community to join us in marking this special occasion," the statement added.

Her confirmation of the visit comes just hours after the Kogi State Government imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings, citing security concerns.

The government also suspended fishing and other activities, following incidents that led to the deaths of two individuals in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette, all in Kogi Local Government Area.

In a statement on Monday, the state's Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, explained that the measures were implemented to prevent any potential threats to public safety.

Fanwo further stated that intelligence reports suggested certain individuals were planning to "stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations" in Kogi Central.