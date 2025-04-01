Nigeria: Glo Foundation Extends Food Intervention to More Communities

Glo Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Globacom has intensified its drive to reduce hunger as it extended its Food Drive Initiative "Giving Back Together" to more vulnerable communities in Ikota, Ajah, Lagos.

The move to Ikota, Ajah which witnessed thousands of families receiving packages of food and household items last weekend, was an extension of the gesture held 14 days ago at Bariga.

The beneficiaries received packages containing rice, garri, spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, tooth brushes, sardines, salt, vegetable oil, bread and seasoning cubes, distributed by the project partner; Lagos Food Bank Initiative.

Prior to the gifts being distributed, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Globacom Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, welcomed the recipients, reaffirming the company's dedication to aiding the underprivileged in the society.

She stressed that the foundation's objective is targeted at helping the most disadvantaged members of society nationwide, hinting that other projects are in the pipeline to impact various segments across the country.

"Giving brings joy and smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries as we have seen here today. It also makes us happy that we are able to do something to touch the lives of others in a highly interdependent world," she said.

Expressing their joy, the beneficiaries, who were mostly women, appreciated Globacom.

Christina Itoro, a POS operator, expressed satisfaction over the content of the package, pouring out prayers for the organisation.

"When I opened the carton and saw the content, I was so excited. May God bless the company and the staff," she said.