Liberia Wash CSOs Issue Call to Action for Wash Financing Via DRM

On March 28, 2025, civil society organizations (CSOs) advocating for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in Liberia presented their call to action to the government through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), urging a significant increase in domestic resource mobilization (DRM) for WASH financing.

Timothy Kpeh, Executive Director of the United Youth for Peace, Education, Transparency, and Development in Liberia (UYPETDL), led the presentation along with the CEO of the National WASH Commission, Mr. George Yarngo.

WASH services are fundamental human rights and a cornerstone of public health, yet Liberia faces a severe crisis in this sector. As of 2022, 1.3 million Liberians--roughly one-quarter of the population--lack access to clean water, and 4.1 million people (80% of the population) lack access to adequate sanitation.

Additionally, nearly 1 million people still do not have soap or water for handwashing at home, according to UNICEF/WHO JMP 2023 data. The lack of proper sanitation costs Liberia approximately $17.5 million annually, with more than 3,000 deaths each year due to poor sanitation, the World Bank reported. Over 50% of healthcare facilities also lack access to essential WASH services.

Despite these challenges, Liberia's WASH sector remains overly reliant on external aid, which accounts for 96% of WASH financing. The national contribution to WASH financing was only 4.3% from 2015 to 2018. According to the World Bank, Liberia needs to invest approximately 8.33% of its GDP--equivalent to USD 201 million per year--to adequately meet the sector's needs.

A recent review of the 2025 national budget by CSOs revealed alarming findings regarding the allocation of resources for WASH. The budget for WASH in 2025 is a mere 1.6% of the total national budget, or approximately USD 14 million. Of this, only 28.9% (USD 4.1 million) is earmarked for WASH-related projects, while the remaining 71% (US$9.9 million) is allocated to salaries and office supplies.

The CSOs also conducted an assessment of incomplete WASH projects across Liberia. According to their findings, urgent funding is needed to complete critical water and sanitation projects.

Notably, about US$75,000 to 80,000 is required to complete water supply facilities across three communities in Margibi and Montserrado counties, which would benefit over 16,000 people.

Additionally, approximately US$40,000 to 50,000 is needed to implement the software components of the project, and US$7 million is required to complete sanitation projects in five counties.

In response to these critical challenges, CSOs have called for several actions. They urge the Government of Liberia to conduct a complete assessment of all incomplete WASH projects, to facilitate proper turnover and completion.

The CSOs also advocate for an immediate allocation of US$130,000 to 150,000 in the 2025 recast budget to support the completion of ongoing WASH projects and for the government to commit to allocating US$7 million in the 2026 budget for the continuation of the County-Wide Sanitation Project.

Additionally, they emphasize the need for private sector participation to ensure the sustainability of WASH projects. During the presentation, Representative Thomas Goshua, Chairperson of the WASH Caucus, expressed his support for the CSO petition.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the WASH sector, especially with reduced donor funding. "Many donor-funded projects, particularly those supported by USAID, are facing funding cuts," Goshua said. "This reduction in financial support will significantly impact our planned initiatives. We intend to meet and adjust our plans accordingly. The WASH sector is crucial to our national development agenda, and we must ensure it remains a priority in the budget."

Goshua emphasized the need for collective support from both the legislative and executive branches to ensure the inclusion of WASH in future budget reviews.

Chuchu Selma, Country Director of WaterAid Liberia, also voiced his support for the CSO initiative, stressing the importance of adequate resources for WASH services.

"The demand for clean water and proper sanitation is growing, especially in larger residential areas. Effective planning and strategic allocation of resources are essential," Selma said. "The withdrawal of key donors could have serious consequences, especially for the most vulnerable groups in society, including women and children."

WaterAid Liberia, in collaboration with the WASH Commission and other partners, has been advocating for improved WASH services and policies, and they continue to push for sustainable funding.

Receiving the petition, Minister Tenneh G. Brunson of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning acknowledged the challenges highlighted by the CSOs.

"At this level, we must focus on finding solutions and creating opportunities for ourselves," Brunson said. "While I cannot make promises today, I assure you that we are carefully assessing the available budget and exploring ways to address these challenges."

The government is facing significant budget constraints, but Brunson assured the CSOs that the Ministry of Finance is actively exploring ways to prioritize WASH financing within the current budgetary limits.