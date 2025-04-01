Liberia: 'Liberia's Constitution Needs Urgent Reform'

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., to immediately initiate a comprehensive constitutional review process to reinforce governance, uphold democratic principles, and ensure that the rule of law is clearly defined and consistently applied.

In a statement issued on March 31, 2025, Naymote said Liberia's Constitution must reflect modern democratic standards and provide a stronger legal foundation for justice, accountability, and inclusive governance.

The 1986 Constitution, which was written nearly four decades ago under military rule, no longer fully addresses the country's evolving political, social, and legal realities. While it replaced the 1847 Independence-era Constitution, it has not undergone the necessary reforms to clarify and strengthen legal provisions that safeguard civil liberties, promote judicial independence, and prevent political manipulation of governance structures.

Naymote emphasizes that a structured and inclusive constitutional review is critical to ensuring political stability, expanding civic participation, and fortifying the rule of law. The organization urges President Boakai to seize this historic opportunity to lead a transparent, citizen-driven reform process that strengthens Liberia's democratic foundations and restores public trust in government.

Key areas for urgent constitutional review include the rule of law and judicial reforms, particularly the establishment of specialized courts such as an electoral court and a corruption court to ensure justice, fair adjudication, and accountability.

Electoral reforms are necessary to strengthen the electoral system, enhancing transparency, credibility, and public confidence in elections. Women's political participation must be institutionalized through legal measures that promote gender equity in leadership and governance.

Local governance reforms should facilitate the election of local government officials to promote decentralization and grassroots participation while addressing underlying governance and power relations issues.

"Citizenship laws require a thorough review, particularly policies on nationality, civic identity, and dual citizenship," the statement said. "Additionally, clarifying government roles and responsibilities is essential to ensuring a clear separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, preventing overreach and ensuring balanced governance."

The release added that Liberia stands at a critical juncture, and President Boakai's leadership presents a pivotal opportunity to champion a modernized, citizen-centered constitution. A deliberate and well-structured review process will not only align Liberia's governance structures with international best practices but also restore public trust in democratic institutions.

Naymote, therefore, urged the government to take immediate steps to launch a broad-based national dialogue, establish a Constitutional Review Commission, and engage civil society, legal experts, and grassroots communities to ensure an inclusive and transparent reform process.