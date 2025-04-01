Nigerian Pilgrims to Enjoy Better Services As Lawmakers Approve Hajj Reforms

In a bold move to address the plight of Nigerian pilgrims, the House of Representatives has adopted a comprehensive report recommending sweeping reforms in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The reforms aim to improve the overall Hajj experience, ensure transparency and prevent financial mismanagement.

At the forefront of these reforms is the establishment of a Hajj Tribunal to handle contract breaches, financial disputes and service failures involving NAHCON, tour operators, and pilgrims. "This tribunal will provide a platform for pilgrims to seek redress for any grievances they may have," said Sada Soli, chairman of the ad-hoc committee.

Another key reform is the review and renegotiation of the Bilateral Air Agreement that allows Saudi-owned airlines to airlift 50% of Nigerian pilgrims. "This agreement has been detrimental to our domestic airlines, which have consistently shown capacity in pilgrims airlift," the report said. The House has directed the government to renegotiate this agreement to ensure a more equitable distribution of airlift contracts.

To promote transparency, NAHCON has also been mandated to publish a detailed and transparent breakdown of all Hajj charges, justifying each cost to prevent hidden fees and financial mismanagement. The commission must also ensure a uniform fee structure for all pilgrims, with clear and justified cost variations where applicable.

The House has also called for an upward review of the $500 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to a more reasonable amount that can adequately support pilgrims during the pilgrimage. Furthermore, the commission must decentralize accommodation management, allowing State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and private tour operators to be part of negotiating benchmark prices for pilgrims' accommodation.

Other reforms include the establishment of a service rating system for accommodation providers, ensuring that providers meet set standards before being contracted. The commission must also ensure timely fund disbursements for accommodation to prevent last-minute re-allocations that force pilgrims into substandard hotels.

Additionally, NAHCON must implement an effective refund mechanism for pilgrims if accommodations or services fall below agreed standards and impose penalties for poor performance for service providers who fail to meet their obligations.

In addition to these reforms, the House has urged NAHCON to establish an effective pilgrim complaints and resolution unit to handle grievances related to accommodation, feeding, transportation, and other services. The commission must also develop a transparent system for the issuance of official Hajj visas to registered tour operators, ensuring that they receive visas proportionate to the number of pilgrims they manage. Moreover, NAHCON must maintain a publicly accessible record of all visa distributions to prevent corruption and manipulation.

Warning against unilateral decisions, the House urged NAHCON to engage tour operators, airlines, and state pilgrims welfare boards, and regulatory agencies in decision-making processes, rather than making unilateral decisions. The commission must also strengthen its enforcement capacity to ensure that service providers, tour operators, and state boards comply with set Hajj standards.

On pilgrims' feeding, the House asked the Hajj commission to contract Nigerian food caterers to prepare culturally-appropriate meals for pilgrims. The commission must also introduce rigorous quality control checks for catering services, ensuring hygienic and nutritious meals for pilgrims.

In a significant move, the House has also directed the Anti-Graft agencies and the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAGF) to conduct a comprehensive audit of NAHCON's N90 billion federal subsidy allocated to it during the 2024 Hajj operations. The lawmakers also want the anti-corruption agencies to probe NAHCON's claim that it sponsored 1000 officials from the subsidy.

These reforms are expected to significantly improve the Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims, ensuring transparency, accountability and better services.