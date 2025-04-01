Liberia: The Imperative of Peaceful Dissent in Liberia - a Call for Unity and Lawfulness

opinion

Liberia's contemporary landscape, a nation emerging from the shadows of a tumultuous past, offers myriad perspectives regarding the government's policies and performance.

While citizens must express discontent and voice concern about their governance, it is crucial to emphasize that any violence or attempt to disrupt societal harmony must be unequivocally rejected.

The Liberian populace has endured the catastrophic consequences of civil conflict that resulted in the loss of over three hundred thousand lives and the devastation of countless properties over a grueling fourteen-year span.

Hence, the current narrative hinges on a commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and a unified national identity transcending individual or factional interests.

To understand the fabric of dissent in Liberia, one must consider the historical context of the nation's governance and civil conflict struggles.

The years of violence left an indelible mark on the collective psyche of the nation, creating a generation well aware of the perils that accompany political upheaval.

The societal scars remain fresh, serving as a reminder that the pursuit of change or improvement does not warrant resorting to violence.

Yet, today's Liberians grapple with the complexity of democratic engagement, where the lines between constructive criticism and incitement to violence are increasingly blurred.

Liberians possess an inherent right to disagree with their government, a fundamental aspect of any democratic society.

Dissent is crucial for a functioning democracy. It holds leaders accountable and promotes policy changes that reflect people's needs and aspirations.

However, a distinct line must be drawn between voicing dissent and inciting violence.

The willingness to use violence to effect change is a dangerous proposition that undermines the very fabric of the painstakingly constructed democracy.

Engaging in violence is a regressive act that relinquishes the hard-won freedoms to which the Liberian people aspire. Liberia does not belong to any one person or group; it belongs to all its citizens.

This idea of collective ownership must permeate the political discourse.

The infrastructure of democracy, built upon the principles of dialogue and mutual understanding, offers a path forward that does not involve the suffering associated with civil strife.

For every tear shed in the face of violence, there exists a collective responsibility to prevent the re-emergence of such crises, which yield endless heartbreak.

Notably, the losses incurred during the Liberian civil wars serve as a pressing reminder of the impacts of violent disputes.

The toll of over three hundred thousand lives lost is not merely a statistic; it symbolizes the heartbreak, loss, and potential unfulfilled embodied in each number.

The numerous families who mourn loved ones lost to senseless violence and the communities torn asunder bear witness to the grievous consequences of civil unrest.

They are the living testimonies urging a commitment to peaceful disagreement and rejecting violence as a means to an end.

Establishing a semblance of democracy paves the way for a future where grievances can be addressed through dialogue rather than bloodshed.

Citizens are empowered to engage in civil discourse with the understanding that their voices matter.

They wield advocacy tools and constructive criticism to promote their views, expectations, and ambitions for a better Liberia.

In this democratic framework, void of violence, the people of Liberia can collectively shape their destiny, nurturing a political environment characterized by respect and mutual understanding.

In safeguarding this newfound democratic space, the role of Liberia's security apparatuses, including the Liberia National Police, the Liberia National Security Agency, the Liberia Immigration Service, and the Armed Forces of Liberia, should not be underestimated.

These institutions protect the rule of law and enforce social order, ensuring that any attempts to incite violence are met with vigilance and accountability.

There must be a collective acknowledgment that dissenting views are necessary for progress, and yet no one should be allowed to destabilize the peace for their own interest or gain.

Regardless of their status, all citizens must understand that no one is above the law.

A robust legal framework and enforcement mechanism must be in place to curb the rise of violence, ensuring that every person, regardless of their political affiliation or socio-economic status, faces the consequences of their actions under the law of the land

Furthermore, the assertion that "no one in Liberia is immune to arrest and prosecution" resonates profoundly as a clarion call for justice.

The rule of law is foundational to the democratic ideals prioritizing accountability and responsible governance.

If any individual or group believes themselves above the law, they must confront the reality that Liberia has the frameworks to address such arrogance.

Courts must operate independently, impartiality must guide their decisions, and justice must prevail without fear or favor.

This principle ensures that citizens are held accountable for their actions, fostering a culture of respect for the rule of law.

Democracy flourishes when all citizens are treated equally, and the law serves as a shield for the vulnerable and a sword against the powerful who may seek to exploit their position.

Liberians' collective stance should reflect a commitment to justice over revenge, dialogue over violence, and unity over division.

Encouraging civil engagement rather than actions that incite unrest must become the cornerstone of political communication in Liberia.

Activists, politicians, and ordinary citizens must embrace this approach, focusing on building bridges rather than walls of hostility.

Platforms for discussing grievances, such as town halls, community forums, or social media engagement, must be encouraged and expanded, as Liberians have seen in recent years.

These platforms must allow various voices at the table and exclude agitating violence.

Yet, fostering a culture of dialogue does not occur in isolation.

Building trusting relationships requires a conscious effort from both citizens and leaders.

The government must be responsive to the citizens' needs, and in return, citizens must hold their leaders accountable.

When both parties engage constructively, they weave a rich tapestry of governance where the need for violence diminishes.

A society that prioritizes dialogue lays down the arms of discord, fortifying itself against the perils of civil strife.

The people of Liberia possess the right to voice their dissent against their government, but veering towards violence to express that dissent is unacceptable and regressive.

The harrowing experiences of the past should galvanize the present and future Liberians toward a more peaceful and democratic society.

Government institutions must rigorously uphold the law and ensure accountability for those instigating violence.

Ultimately, Liberia must move forward with the profound understanding that it does not belong to any individual or group but to all its citizens united in their shared aspirations.

There should be no turning back, only an unwavering commitment to what I call a semblance of the democratic principles that have been established.

By rejecting violence, embracing dialogue, and uniting against divisive tendencies, Liberians can shape a future that honors those who lost their lives while ardently pursuing a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The clarion call is clear: Let history lessons guide the current and next generations toward sustaining peace, cultivating justice, and nurturing democracy in Liberia.