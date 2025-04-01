Liberia: Father Arrested for Attempting to Sell His Son in Maryland County

A 38-year-old man, Joshua Odarbeh, has been arrested and detained at the Pleebo Police Depot for attempting to sell his 11-year-old son, Prosperous Odarbeh.

Odarbeh was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 19, following a sting operation coordinated by businessman and musician Abraham Weah, known as DJ Cassava Leaf.

How the arrest happened

Reports indicate that Odarbeh reached out to Weah via text message, offering to sell his son. In response, Weah decided to take action, suggesting they meet in person instead of continuing the conversation over the phone. Weah also offered to cover Odarbeh's transportation costs from Grand Kru to Maryland County.

Upon Odarbeh's arrival at Weah's business center, Weah contacted the Liberian National Police, leading to Odarbeh's immediate arrest.

'Satanic Attack'

In a statement following his arrest, Odarbeh claimed that his decision was driven by a "Satanic attack." He admitted to knowing Weah since 2020 and purchasing phones from his business since 2023, but denied any previous involvement in human trafficking. "I only decided to get in touch with him to see if he is interested," Odarbeh said.

Police investigation underway

The Liberian National Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and Odarbeh remains in custody. DJ Cassava Leaf has been invited for questioning to clarify his previous interactions with the suspect.

This disturbing incident has raised concerns about deeper societal problems in Maryland County and Liberia at large. While Odarbeh's claim of a "Satanic attack" may not hold legal significance, it brings attention to possible underlying issues such as economic desperation, mental health struggles, or potential ties to a larger criminal network.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader human trafficking operation.