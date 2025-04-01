Liberia: Naymote Urges President Boakai to Initiate Comprehensive Constitutional Review

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. to launch an immediate and comprehensive review of Liberia's 1986 Constitution. The organization, through its Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo, said that such a review is essential to strengthen governance, uphold democratic principles, and ensure the consistent application of the rule of law. Jarwolo emphasize that the current constitution, enacted nearly four decades ago, no longer adequately addresses Liberia's evolving political, social, and legal landscape.

Historical Context

The 1986 Constitution was promulgated during a period of military rule, replacing the 1847 Independence-era Constitution. Despite its intention to establish a more democratic framework, the document has not undergone significant reforms to adapt to the nation's changing realities. Previous attempts at constitutional review, such as the process initiated in 2012, faced challenges including political mistrust and logistical hurdles, leading to stalled progress.

Key Areas for Urgent Reform

Naymote highlights several critical areas requiring attention in the constitutional review process including Rule of Law and Judicial Reforms. It called for the establishment specialized courts, such as electoral and anti-corruption courts, to ensure justice, fair adjudication, and accountability.

On electoral reforms, Naymote call for an enhanced electoral system to improve transparency, credibility, and public confidence in elections.

Women's Political Participation: Implement legal measures to promote gender equity in leadership and governance. Historically, Liberia has been at the forefront of women's political emancipation, granting suffrage in 1946. However, further reforms are necessary to ensure full participation.

Local Governance: Facilitate the election of local government officials to promote decentralization and grassroots participation, addressing underlying governance issues.

Naymote further call for a review of policies on nationality, civic identity, and dual citizenship to reflect contemporary realities; and called for clarifying Government Roles and responsibilities: Ensure a clear separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches to prevent overreach and maintain balanced governance.

Call to Action

Naymote urges President Boakai to lead a transparent, citizen-driven reform process that strengthens Liberia's democratic foundations and restores public trust in government. They recommend initiating a broad-based national dialogue, establishing a Constitutional Review Commission, and engaging civil society, legal experts, and grassroots communities to ensure an inclusive and transparent reform process.

Liberia stands at a critical juncture, and this initiative presents a pivotal opportunity to modernize the nation's governance structures, aligning them with international best practices and the aspirations of its people.