Liberia Council of Churches Denounces Fake Statement Circulating On Social Media

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has debunked reports on social media that its president, Rev. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., signed a fraudulent and falsified document claiming that the LCC criticized President Joseph Boakai for not governing properly as inscribed in the rescue mission.

Over the weekend, a statement attributed to LCC president Rev. Reeves accused President Boakai of purchasing luxurious cars worth 400k, something he criticized, urging the 80-year-old Liberian Leader to lead by example.

However, LCC, in a release denied any association with the statement on social media, describing it as "false, misleading, and an attempt to tarnish the moral integrity of the Church."

The LCC, which was also accused in another release of suspending its president for three months for criticizing Boakai, emphasized that the institution did not release such a statement, especially one lacking its official letterhead and the authentic signatures of either the president or the general secretary.

The communication stated, "The publication is fake news, misleading, diabolical, and doesn't in any way represent the official views of the council."

"It further condemned the impersonation of Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. and warned those responsible to cease immediately or face consequences. An investigation is underway to identify and expose the individuals involved."

Accordingly, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to its mission and values of the institution as a strong advocacy voice that would not be compromised and continued to work in the interest of Liberians.

The Council emphasized that the government should recognize that such misinformation is orchestrated by individuals who do not have the country's best interests at heart.

"While the LCC remains dedicated to addressing societal issues and serving as the voice of the voiceless, it firmly rejects and rebukes any impersonation or misrepresentation of its official positions," the communication stated

The LCC called on the public to report any fraudulent activities and assured that it takes all concerns seriously and remains open to providing accurate information.