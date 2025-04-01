Liberia: Deadly Land Dispute in River Gee County Results in Three Deaths, Security Forces Intervene

River Gee — A deadly land dispute in River Gee County has left three residents dead, prompting swift action from local authorities and joint security forces.

The violent clash took place on March 18, 2025, between members of the Glarro and Kiteabo clans in District 3 over a longstanding land disagreement. The conflict escalated when firearms were used, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The violence led to the death of Eric Nyenpan, a member of the Kiteabo clan, who was allegedly killed by members of the Glarro clan. In retaliation, Kiteabo fighters reportedly killed Sebastian Saylee, a resident of the Glarro clan. These killings have fueled further tensions in the area, creating fear and panic among local residents.

In response to the escalating violence, River Gee County Superintendent Mike T. Swengbe coordinated the deployment of joint security forces, including the Liberian National Police, Armed Forces of Liberia, Police Support Unit, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Liberia Immigration Service.

The security forces have been stationed in the affected areas to restore order and prevent further bloodshed.

Superintendent Swengbe's leadership in mobilizing the joint security team aims to de-escalate the situation and maintain peace in the region.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) and concerned citizens have condemned the violence, calling for a thorough investigation into the dispute. Abu Diallo, a leader of River Gee County's CSOs, condemned the killings as unlawful and urged immediate action from authorities. He also commended Superintendent Swengbe and the security forces for their prompt response.

Superintendent Swengbe has assured residents that the government is fully committed to resolving the dispute. He urged the public to remain calm, emphasizing that justice would be served, and those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.