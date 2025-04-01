Liberia: Down Town FC Eyes First Division Qualification With Crucial Game Against Gardnerville FC

Monrovia — Down Town FC's coach, Jasper Kun, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure direct qualification to the Liberia Football Association's First Division League, ahead of a crucial match against Gardnerville FC this week.

The team, playing in the second division for the first time after being promoted from the third division last season, is currently in a strong position to finish among the top three teams. Down Town FC is in third place with 51 points, with four matches remaining in the season.

Speaking after his team's 3-1 win over Cece United on March 27, 2025, Kun noted the team's motivation. "We are very motivated playing in the second division League because the club has never been here before, and now fighting for a place in the top flight is incredible," Kun said. Jesse Cooper, Gabriel Omale, and Joseph K. Toe scored for Down Town FC in the first half, while Cece United managed a goal late in the same period.

Before this win, Down Town FC had played two consecutive draws against Pags FC and Samira FC, but the team maintained their position in the standings. Kun thanked his players for their hard work but urged them to stay focused on their goal of securing qualification to the First Division.

"The next game against Gardnerville FC is going to be tough, but I am confident that if we make use of our scoring opportunities and maintain good possession, we will come out victorious," Kun said. He emphasized the importance of their remaining matches, saying, "We need to win two or three more games to secure a top-three finish. Our target is promotion to the First Division, and the Gardnerville FC match is crucial."

He continued, "Thank you for your win against Cece United, but remember, we still have four more games to finish the league. I want you to try your best to win at least two games and draw two, which I believe will surely qualify Down Town FC for the First Division."