Kenya: Liberian Delegation Concludes Study Tour in Kenya On Enhancing Donor-Funded Project Management

1 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — A Liberian delegation has returned from a study tour in Kenya, where they explored effective methods for managing development partner-supported programs and projects.

The tour, which took place in Nairobi from March 24 to 28, centered on Kenya's expertise in utilizing country's systems and civil servant capacities to manage donor-funded initiatives.

The delegation was led by Madam Alice Williams, Assistant Finance Minister for External Resources and Debt Management. It included representatives from key Liberian government agencies, such as the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Post and Telecommunications.

The study tour comes as Liberia embarks on implementing the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project, a $30 million initiative funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank.

The project aims to enhance access to key services for citizens, including national identification and public records, through improved e-governance platforms. It also targets the streamlining of tax administration, the implementation of a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system, and the strengthening of financial management, oversight, and anti-corruption efforts.

Throughout the tour, the delegation participated in roundtable discussions and expert presentations, engaging with Kenyan officials who manage donor-funded programs.

Key institutions visited included the National Treasury of Kenya, the Public Financial Management Reforms Secretariat, the World Bank Office in Nairobi, and the Program Implementation Unit of the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) program. These interactions provided Liberia's delegation with invaluable insights into how Kenya successfully integrates national systems into development projects.

Discussions with Kenyan officials focused on overcoming challenges related to project management, fiscal oversight, and donor coordination, offering practical strategies for improving transparency, efficiency, and accountability in managing donor funds.

Assistant Minister Alice Williams expressed appreciation for the fruitful discussions, emphasizing the significance of the knowledge gained. She stressed that the insights from the tour would be instrumental in enhancing Liberia's ability to manage donor-funded projects efficiently.

"We are committed to strengthening Liberia's capacity to manage donor-funded initiatives in a way that maximizes impact and fosters greater trust between our government and development partners," said Williams.

"This study tour has provided us with practical insights into how we can improve our public financial management systems, empower civil servants, and create a more transparent and accountable environment for managing development aid."

