Liberia: Nafaa Officially Hands Over World Bank-Funded Fisheries College and Regional Center of Excellence to University of Liberia

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has officially handed over the World Bank-financed Fisheries College and Regional Center of Excellence facilities to the University of Liberia (UL).

This handover marks a significant step in strengthening Liberia's fisheries sector, emphasizing education, innovation, and sustainable marine resource management.

The ceremony, led by NaFAA Acting Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., highlighted the continued progress in the fisheries sector, supported by a strategic partnership between the Government of Liberia, NaFAA, and the World Bank.

Speaking at the handover, Saygbe outlined NaFAA's future initiatives, emphasizing the Authority's move towards public-private partnerships for enhanced operations.

In his remarks, Saygbe said, "In the coming months, we look forward to welcoming semi-industrial fiberglass boats, which are expected to arrive in Liberia by mid-April, in addition to the 15 kru and 8 Fanti fiberglass canoes currently being assembled at the contractor's site in Liberia."

He also mentioned NaFAA's plans for major reconstruction at the Klay Hatchery and improvements to the Robertsport fish landing site to ensure better operations.

Saygbe expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its pivotal role in the infrastructure development of the fisheries sector, stating, "For the past years, the World Bank has been a true partner of NaFAA, providing support through multiple streams that have brought tangible infrastructure to Liberia."

Looking ahead, Saygbe unveiled plans for the launch of the Fisheries Management Information System (FIMS), a self-service platform designed to streamline the application and issuance of licenses, permits, authorizations, and certificates. This platform will integrate debit and credit card payments as well as mobile money, aimed at reducing revenue leakages and restructuring operations. "The system is expected to improve our efficiency and ensure a more transparent process," Saygbe added.

NaFAA also plans to introduce an Open House for media and public engagement, as well as to reintroduce the Fisheries Hour radio talk show on State Radio, which will be broadcast through various rural community stations. This initiative aims to provide timely and accurate information, fostering greater transparency and communication with coastal communities.

The Fisheries College and Regional Center of Excellence, now officially handed over to UL, consists of 28 rooms, including 14 self-contained rooms, 11 classrooms, 7 offices, and 4 bathrooms. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is the result of a collaboration between NaFAA, the Government of Liberia, and the World Bank. Saygbe stated, "It is with immense joy and gratitude that I now turn to the official handover of the Center of Excellence, which is the product of a partnership between the Government of Liberia, NaFAA, and the World Bank."

Dr. Layli Marpanyan, President of the University of Liberia, received the facilities on behalf of the university and expressed her appreciation for the infrastructure.

She commended the World Bank and NaFAA for the investment and reiterated the university's commitment to using the facilities to strengthen Liberia's fisheries sector through academic excellence and research. "Today is a historic milestone not only for the University of Liberia but also for the entire nation, as we take a significant step toward strengthening our fisheries sector through academic excellence, research, and innovation," Dr. Marpanyan said.

She challenged faculty, students, and researchers to make the most of the new facilities, encouraging them to leverage the resources to generate knowledge, develop sustainable fisheries policies, and foster regional collaboration. "This facility will serve as a beacon of knowledge, training future generations of fisheries professionals, scientists, and policymakers who will drive the sustainable development of Liberia's vast marine resources," Dr. Marpanyan added.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Mr. Stefano Curto, Lead Economist for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, praised the collaboration between the World Bank, NaFAA, and UL, emphasizing the importance of building institutional capacity for a successful and sustainable fisheries sector.

"We are pleased to partner with the University of Liberia and NaFAA to build an institution that provides the technical know-how necessary for a successful and sustainable fishery sector that can play a crucial role in the Liberian economy and help improve the livelihoods of the Liberian people," Curto said.

Earlier in the event, Abraham Dioh, Coordinator of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, provided an overview of the project. He emphasized that the goal of the initiative is to improve fisheries management while enhancing livelihoods and income generation for the government and targeted beneficiaries