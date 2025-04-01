Nigeria: Police to Natasha - Shelve Your Homecoming

The Kogi police command has asked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan to rescind her planned Eid-el-Fitr rally in the central senatorial district of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, said the rally goes against the state government's recent ban on political gatherings, which was announced on Monday.

The statement reads, "Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

"The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying."

The police also warned against any attempts to defy the directive.

"In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State," the statement said.

On Monday, the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state, citing security concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement on Monday, the state government's spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said the move was to prevent a security breach.

Following this, the senator's media team dismissed speculation about a possible cancellation of the visit.

The team clarified that her office had made no such announcement and urged the public to disregard the rumours.

The development came on the heel of a raging controversy following the lawmaker's suspension from the Senate and her planned recall.

Her supporters had scheduled grand rallies for Tuesday in a show of support for Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On 6 March, the Senate slammed a six-month suspension on Akpoti-Uduaghan based on the recommendations of its ethics, privileges and public petitions committee.

The committee found her guilty of breaching the Senate rules through her conduct in the chamber on the day she rejected a new seat allocated to her.

She later accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, though the Senate president denied the allegation. She claimed she was being persecuted for making the allegation against him.