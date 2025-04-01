Liberia: Monrovia Launches Pilot Project to Turn Trash Into Opportunity

Monrovia — In a bid to tackle Monrovia's troubling waste crisis, authorities have launched a transformative pilot project that aims to turn trash into a valuable resource while promoting sustainable urban living.

The initiative, known as the Solid Waste Management Transformative Pilot Project, was officially launched at the Jorkpen Town Market composting site. It is a collaborative effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), and local stakeholders, with backing from the Government of Canada through Novasphere. The Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs), and grassroots communities are also playing critical roles in the project's implementation.

With Monrovia generating nearly 800 tons of solid waste each day--less than half of which is properly collected--unmanaged trash continues to clog drains, pollute waterways, and threaten public health. Project Lead Vermon Sangah Lloyd says the initiative represents a radical shift in thinking.

"This project is not just about managing waste; it's about transforming how we see and handle it," Lloyd said. "We're creating a future where waste is no longer a burden, but a building block for environmental and economic progress."

A baseline study conducted in four major Monrovia market zones--Old Road, Fiamah, Rally Town, and West Point--revealed that each location produces an average of 89.3 kilograms of organic waste daily. The bulk of this waste consists of leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables, underscoring the potential for composting as a practical, climate-smart solution.

The pilot project is designed to identify consistent sources of organic waste in urban markets, establish community composting operations, and train national and local "waste champions" to spearhead change in line with Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions to climate action. Already, four CBEs have been certified to collect and transport waste to the Jorkpen Town Market compost site, where it is turned into compost for reuse.

To ensure effective coordination and oversight, a Solid Waste Coordination Committee has been set up, chaired by the EPA and co-chaired by the MCC. Stakeholders have also benefited from a knowledge exchange visit to Tanzania, where they received hands-on training in composting techniques and sustainable waste management strategies. Community mapping exercises have helped pinpoint key collection points to streamline operations and maximize impact.

Speaking during the launch, Lloyd stressed that the project is about more than just infrastructure--it's about sparking a cultural and environmental shift. "This composting site represents more than just a facility; it marks the beginning of a movement," he said. "By reducing methane emissions, cleaning up marketplaces, and creating green jobs, we're setting a national precedent."

LMA President Ma Elizabeth Sambola echoed that sentiment, urging strong community ownership of the project. "This initiative gives power back to the people," she said. "We, the market women, must take the lead--and the youth must join us. This is our opportunity to build a cleaner, healthier Monrovia."