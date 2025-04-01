Nigeria: Kwara, Lagos, 8 Others for National Baseball Tourney in Ilọrin

Nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, will compete in the Honour Independent National Baseball League in Kwara State.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Baseball Park in Adewole, Ilorin.

The tournament organized by the Kwara State Baseball and Softball Association, will be held in two stages this year, following a Round Robin League Format.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ilorin, the Vice Chairman of the Association, Yinka Adewusi, announced that the first stage of the tournament will take place from April 6 to 12, 2025.

During this stage, the ten participating teams will be reduced to five based on their performance and placement. The second stage is scheduled for August.

The ten competing states include host Kwara, Lagos, Delta, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Niger, Abuja, Oyo, and Bayelsa.

Notably, the Bayelsa state baseball team has already arrived in Ilorin ahead of the competition.

Adewusi praised Kwara State Government for renovating what he described as the best baseball park in Africa.

He emphasized that the investment will not only ensure the sustainability of baseball in the state and Nigeria but also enhance grassroots sports development.

In preparation for the tournament, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mallam Sanni Duro, assured that the Baseball Park is in top condition for the event.

The winners of the competition will take home a star prize of N300,000, while the second and third-placed teams will receive N200,000 and N100,000, respectively.